Calendar

Through Dec. 15 - Oklahoma woodcock season.

Through Dec. 29 - Second split of dove season in Oklahoma.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Grayson and Collin Counties, with means and methods of take restricted to lawful archery gear and crossbows only.

Through Jan. 5 - Texas Panhandle pheasant season.

Through Jan. 15 – Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Through Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Through Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Through Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Through Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Through Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Dec. 14-Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Dec. 14-Feb. 9 - Second split of white-fronted goose season in Oklahoma.

Dec. 14-Feb. 16 - Second split of Canada goose season in Oklahoma.

Dec. 14-Feb. 16 - Second split of light goose season in Oklahoma.

Dec. 18-Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Dec. 20-Jan. 5 - Second split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Jan. 4 - 13th annual Howard Caylor Trout Derby at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. For info, call (903) 463-5116.

Jan. 5 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Feb. 2 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Feb. 23 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Notes

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has added Lake Marble Falls and Granger Lake to its statewide list of lakes infested with invasive zebra mussels. The zebra mussels were discovered to be established and reproducing populations in both lakes this fall… As of November 2019, TPWD reports that zebra mussels are now found in 29 Texas lakes spread out across five Lone Star State river basins… TPWD is seeking public comment now through Jan. 23 on proposed changes to the agency’s Managed Lands Deer Program (MLDP). Those proposed changes include establishing fees for participation in the MLDP and clarifying existing program provisions…Lt. Casey Young, a game warden supervisor based in Murray County, has been recognized by the Shikar-Safari Club International as the Oklahoma Wildlife Officer of the Year for 2019. The award was recently presented at the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission meeting in Oklahoma City… The public comment period is now open to proposed changes for Oklahoma’s hunting and fishing regulations package for 2020. Proposed changes include increasing the state’s deer gun hunting season by adding seven days to the end of the current season structure; opening all of Osage County to pheasant hunting; establishing restrictions on importing cervid carcasses or carcass parts to help prevent potential chronic wasting disease infectious materials from coming into Oklahoma from out of state; expanding the Lower Mountain Fork River Trout Area boundaries and revising trout size limits, bag limits, and tackle restrictions; and removing the minimum length limit for blue and channel catfish at Lake Texoma. ODWC says that the public comment period is open now through 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2020…

Hunting Report

The Segment C bowhunt took place last weekend at Hageman National Wildlife Refuge and hunting was generally slow on the local refuge. Despite a massive and controversial thread on TexasBowhunter.com that found bowhunters debating shot placement concerns, only one Pope and Young caliber buck was reportedly tagged. That whitetail was a fine buck in the 140s, a solid P&Y specimen that caps the 2019 hunting at the local refuge…As the second split of the Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season opens up this weekend, local reports show fair numbers of ducks sitting on some local ponds. At the same time, other waters are nearly empty of ducks. The key is for hunters to scout well and find themselves in the right spot the following morning. For those who do so, the action can be very good…Case in point was a hunt conducted in recent days by Dakota Stowers’ North Texas Outfitters guide service. Hunting on the Texas side of the Red River, a thorough scouting effort the afternoon before produced a quick six-man limit shoot the following morning…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temps are 62-64 degrees; and the lake is 1.90’ high. TPWD says that striped bass continue to be excellent for anglers using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait in deeper water. Largemouth bass are good for anglers drifting live baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fished around large structure in shallow water. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows….At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are 61-64 degrees; and the lake is 0.35’ high. TPWD reports that largemouth bass are good on Carolina-rigged worms, lizards, and topwaters fished near vegetation and cover located in depths around 8-16 feet. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished around the brush and timber in the lake’s northern zones…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temp is 62 degrees; and the lake is 2.20’ low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinnerbaits, lizards, and Alabama rigs. Bass anglers are reporting success when bumping the bottom with plastic worms, particularly near Lake Fork Marina, which has been a steady spot. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under any large type of structure…At Oklahoma’s Lake of the Arbuckles, ODWC reports that the lake elevation is normal; water temp is 53; and the lake is clear to stained. Largemouth and spotted bass are good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and Shaky Head worms fished around the main lake. Smallmouth bass are good on Shaky Head worms and Alabama rigs. Crappie are excellent on spoons in 43-ft. of water… At the Blue River near Tishomingo, Okla., ODWC reports that the river elevation is normal; water temp is 47 degrees; and the river is running clear. Rainbow trout are excellent on caddis flies and nymphs for fly fishermen. In-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait are producing results for conventional tackle anglers. Look for trout around channel seams, in the main river channel, below falls, and behind current breaks…

Tip of the Week

Looking for some fishing success as Christmas Day approaches? Then give Lake Texoma striper fishing a try since ODWC reports that action on the linesiders is good right now at the 89,000-acre border lake. According to ODWC, the best striper action for anglers right now is happening on Alabama rigs, flukes, and live shad fished around flats, on the main lake, and on points. The Oklahoma City based agency says that striper fishing has been good over the past week with lots of birds now working on the lake. If you see birds hovering over the water and feeding noisily on shad, get upwind of such spots, drift in (courteous of other nearby anglers, of course) and focus on such areas with the baits mentioned above. ODWC also notes that dead sticking and the use of Sassy Shads are producing stripers too. While the prime bait color(s) change from day to day, the birds are marking fish well on the two-state reservoir and a Christmas holiday limit can be the result!