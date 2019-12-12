Don’t look now, but the 2019 version of the Christmas shopping season is winding down to a big finish.

In fact, as you read this on Friday morning, there are only 12 shopping days remaining between now and the big day.

So if you’re still shopping for the whitetail or big game bowhunter on your list, what can dear old Santa possibly deliver that will bring a smile on the morning of Dec. 25 when the wrapping paper gets torn off of the latest round of gifts?

Well, once again, there are plenty of great Christmas gift ideas for bowhunters this year over at Big O’s Archery Shop in Sherman. The shop will be open tomorrow on Saturday, next Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, and again next Saturday at 1520 Texoma Parkway. (Editor’s Note: Be sure to call 903-870-2114 for information on store hours.)

According to owner Orvie Cantrell, Jr., gift ideas for this year’s version of Christmas Day include a new bow delivered by St. Nick. With new 2020 bow models from Mathews (VXR 28 and VXR 31.5), BowTech (Revolt and Revolt X), and Hoyt (Carbon RX-4 Alpha and Axius Alpha) currently hitting the shelves, compound archers have several exciting possibilities to choose from this year.

And if you don’t know which one to get the bowhunter on your list, Cantrell is more than willing to sell a gift certificate that can be redeemed after the holidays!

If you’re still not sure what the bowhunter on your list might want besides a new bow — or some new arrows, a new quiver, or even a new stabilizer — Cantrell notes that there are plenty of smaller options to choose from.

This year, he says that things in his shop like reusable field dressing gloves, a new archery target, a game camera, hunting knives, Surefire flashlights, and even a package or two of new broadheads are good options to consider for Christmas gift giving.

I’d also add that as I noted in a story last week, Cantrell also carries a full line of SITKA Gear whitetail clothes from Merino wool base layers to comfortable middle layers and even heavy duty outer layers.

That includes the amazing redesign of the SITKA Gear Fanatic jacket and bib that I’ve worn on recent cold weather hunts in other states, clothing that enabled me to stay on stand all day long for hours on end. Absolutely perfect for chilly late season hunts, I probably couldn’t have stayed on seven all-day sits without such gear - I’m the medication taking guy who can get cold on a mid-July day deep in the heart of Texas!

With a quiet Berber fleece face, a GORE WINDSTOPPER barrier, body-mapped Primaloft Silver Insulation, a diagonal-zip design, a zippered front muff, a magnetic closure rangefinder pocket, a safety harness pass-through port, and internal gasketed cuffs, the Fanatic jacket might be the best piece of late season bowhunting gear that you can find on the market - I really believe that.

If you’re looking for a knife of any type, it’s hard to go wrong with anything made over in Denison by Charles and Jodi Allen and the rest of the Knives of Alaska crew. As I say every year, these highly respected outdoor cutlery products are among the best hunting knives that money can buy in my humble opinion.

For Texas deer hunters, some of the best options include the Cub Bear caping knife, the Legacy fixed blade, the Sidewinder folding knife, or the Brown Bear Cleaver/Cub Bear Caping Knife combo set. For information on such KOA products, visit the company’s website at www.knivesofalaska.com, phone them at 903-786-7366, or drop by for a visit at 3100 Airport Drive in Denison.

And while you’re visiting with the Allen’s about their fine KOA products, also be sure to inquire about their top-of-the-line DiamondBlade cutlery products too (www.diamondbladeknives.com).

There are plenty of other spots to shop for a bowhunter over the next couple of weekends, from Academy Sports + Outdoors, Dave’s Ski & Tackle, Wal-Mart, Orscheln’s, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Bucee’s (in Melissa), etc.

At such retailers, you’ll find plenty of other bowhunting Christmas gift and stocking stuffer ideas like the latest from Browning trail cameras; arrow pullers; bag or 3D targets; bow cases; treestands, ladder stands and ground blinds; treestand bow holders; EZ Climb tree steps; ladder steps; a bow hoist rope; SD cards for trail cameras; SD card carrying cases; headlamps; toboggans; bow stabilizers; bow releases; a limb saw or a tree saw; and plenty more.

Need one final gift idea this December for that hard to buy for bowhunter who has a garage full of archery gear? Then consider bow shooting lessons, something that seasoned shooters and longtime shop owners like Cantrell provide for a modest fee in the neighborhood of $40.

If there’s a bowhunter on your shopping list this December, hopefully, some of these ideas will help you pull off another season of gift giving, one that brings plenty of smiles when the family gathers around the Christmas tree later on this month.