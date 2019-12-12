Today if you own a hole in the water into which you constantly throw money — a boat to most people — you know where I’m coming from. Most parts to replace those found on a boat cost more than some parts for automobiles.

A 300-horsepower motor cost as much as some cars and is way smaller. Now for us common people who own our boats, a trip to the shop for mechanical work is eye-opening to say the least.

In the summer we use our boats pretty heavily for fun. Then as school begins and high school and college football starts we tend to forget about our boats. Winter comes, the cold weather hits and when it dawns on owners to protect their boats, it might be too late.

Did you pull the plug, raise the nose and drain the water out of your bilge? Run your aerators to get the water out. If you have a heated garage this won’t be a worry. If your boat is kept outside and covered, doing these things is a must. If possible, remove your battery and put it in a warm place — even then you should check it monthly and charge if necessary.

Get a good cover for your boat because the little more it costs will pay off over time. Put a light in the battery compartment along with some rat poison; they like wiring and can chew up a mess. The light can also keep your pluming from freezing and help maintain your batteries if you have three.

Check the light often to make sure it isn’t burned out and it doesn’t touch anything that can start a fire. Trim your motor straight up and down to make sure you get all the water out of the block. It’s a pain but you should drain your lower unit yearly or have it done by any mechanic if you can’t do it.

If you use your boat a lot twice a year is not a bad idea. If there is water in it and it’s kept outside or in an unheated shed it can freeze and burst. If it has water in it, a trip to a good boat repair shop is called for and have the seals replaced.

What a new lower unit costs can curl your toes. I recommend Gary’s Marine on 289 North just past Preston Shores. Another marine shop I have used and also does good work is B&B on 289 at the curve just outside Pottsboro. It’s already getting late but the things above as well as getting your inboards winterized, go over your trailer, check your lights and trailer wiring.

If you pull it a lot your wheel bearings should likely need re-packing. If you have it in a shop for any of the things above have them checked it will pay off next summer when you go to the lake or travel, you won’t be one of those persons you see setting on the side of the road.

Tuesday when I got up it was a little chilly but the wind wasn’t blowing, I wanted to go fishing and called Charlie who I have wrote about a lot. He said he thought it was a little cold and passed. I got on the water around 9:30 a.m. I had to unlock our gate and was the only boat at the ramp. Launching I headed out, it wasn’t bad at all.

I was the only boat I could see. I stopped in the lighthouse and hit one of my spots — no hits or fish. Water needs to get colder for them to pay off. Making a run to my second winter spot and fishing it for 30 minutes or longer I struck out again. Same for spot No. 3 thought I did get a hit there. By then it was getting close to dinner time and I had thought about just throwing in the towel.

I stopped at my last spot I wanted to fish. I fired out my Blakemore Road runner with a 3.5-inch Pulse on it Letting it sink to the bottom I moved it and got a fish. Swinging it in the boat I had a nice Kentucky bass. Two more casts and I had put three in the boat all the same size. No. 4 got off at the boat but I touched him. I had one more on but lost it. A wave of cold air came in and a cloud and the bite stopped.

I made one more stop over deep water with my War Eagle Slab, while I use and like the Cotton Cordell 3/4 oz Slab the War Eagle is heavier by 1/16 of an ounce, it also has a thinner hook that penetrates easier and has a different shape. I got one more bass in our cove before I loaded up.

I had fished a little over five hours and put five fish in the boat or four and the one that got off made five. It was cold but not bad with the outfit I had on. Still looking for shopping tips? A trip to Academy or Wal-Mart should find some plastic packs with three lures in them from several of Pradco Fishing’s companies. Bomber-Rebel-Cotton Cordell. Let your child pick out one for dad or moms stocking.

While a lot of people don’t fish for them in winter the crappie bite can be good. Jigs or small crappie spoons with plastic trailers work, you will need to fish deeper. My favorite bait for crappie is a 1/4 oz. Blakemore Road Runner it works and can also be found in small packages. Now I will fess up I fish in boathouses in winter over deep water for those good tasting fish.

Well Gunter is where some people thought we wouldn’t get to. This Friday we play for the right to go to Jerry World. We should be called the Gunter travelers. Last Friday we went to Wichita Falls. This Friday we go to Vernon, 60 miles further west.

Rumor has it a pack of Wildcats are coming down from the tip of Texas. They have to travel a little farther than we do. On arrival here they will find a pack of Tigers. The fur is going to fly, this fearless picker is nervous about this one but I’m picking Gunter to eke out a victory. Go Tigers.