Find all the latest episodes of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast featuring Sports Editor Jason Della Rosa right here. New episodes every Thursday.

Week 16 Texoma Football Playoffs with Jason Della Rosa

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a recap of the region final action and a look at the two state semifinal match-ups as Pottsboro and Gunter move a step from the title games

Week 15 Texoma Football with Jason Della Rosa

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a recap of the region semifinal action and a look at the two region final match-ups as the playoffs are nearing an end

Week 14 Texoma Football with Jason Della Rosa

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a recap of the area round action and a look at the region semifinal match-ups as the playoffs are in full swing

Week 13 Texoma Football with Jason Della Rosa

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a recap of the first playoff action and a look at the area round match-ups as the playoffs are in full swing Week 12 Texoma Football preview with Jason Della Rosa

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a Week 11 recap and a look at the bi-district match-ups as the playoffs are here and ready to go.

Week 11 Texoma Football preview with Jason Della Rosa

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a Week 10 recap and a look at the upcoming Week 11 action -- the final week of the regular season before we get into the playoffs.

Week 10 Texoma Football preview with Jason Della Rosa

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a Week 9 recap and a look at the upcoming Week 10 action as playoff spots have been clinched and more are up for grabs.

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a Week 8 recap and a look at the upcoming Week 9 action as playoff spots have been clinched and more are up for grabs.

Episode 8 Week 8 Texoma football plus interview with Sherman Head Football Coach

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a special guest -- Sherman head coach J.D. Martinez -- before a Week 7 recap and a look at the upcoming Week 8 action. Episode 7 Week 7 Texoma football plus interview with Denison Head Football Coach

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in for a special guest -- Denison head coach Chad Rogers -- before a Week 6 recap and a look at the teams not taking their bye with upcoming Week 7 action.

Episode 6 Week 6 Texoma football

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in as the middle of the season has arrived. Check out the Week 5 recap as most teams started district play and see what is on tap for Week 6 before many teams have their bye coming up.

Episode 5 Week 5 Texoma football

It's week five for high school football in Texoma. District football starts up for area teams around the area. Herald Democrat's Sports Editor Jason Della Rosa breaks down the week's games on the All Texomaland Sports Podcast.

Episode 4 Week 4 Texoma football

It's week four of high school football in Texoma. Here is Jason Della Rosa, Herald Democrat sports editor offering his take on the upcoming games for this week's match ups.

Episode 3 Week 3 Texoma football

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in and get a recap of all the Week 2 action and check out what be in store for your favorite team this Friday night -- or Thursday for the Sherman Bearcats -- during the Week 3 match-ups.

Episode 2 Week 2 Texoma football

Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! Tune in and get a recap of all the Week 1 action to see who got off to a good start and who is looking to rebound while also seeing what will be in store for your favorite team this Friday night during the Week 2 match-ups

In this episode host Jason Della Rosa, sports editor for the Herald Democrat, offers a preview of the high school football games coming up for week two in Texoma.

Episode 1 Battle of the Ax

Want to get all the scoop on the latest edition of the Battle of the Ax? Check out this podcast previewing the 121st edition of the rivalry between the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets. Give it a listen so you know all the key players to watch as Denison goes for a seventh straight win in the series or Sherman comes away with the victory for the first time since 2012.

All of the action will take place on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.