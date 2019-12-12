GUNTER — Playing for the right to go to the state championship game is something the Tigers haven’t taken for granted. Ever since this amazing run started four years ago with a title, Gunter has been to the fifth round every season.

“That set the bar for us,” senior linebacker Bryson Rigsby said. “That’s been our mindset. That’s been our goal every time.”

The Tigers have reached the final game of the year twice and they also know what it is like to come up just short of playing for it all.

In all three of those instances, the opponent has been the same. And so it will be for a fourth time, as Gunter (13-1) faces Canadian (14-0) in a Class 3A Division II state semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday at Vernon.

“There’s always hype for this game because now it’s a rivalry with them,” Rigsby said. “Fifth round of the playoffs, whoever’s going to play better is going to win.”

Added Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel: “We know Canadian really well by now. There’s not a whole lot of secrets there.”

The winner will face either East Bernard or Paul Pewitt for the state championship.

What has turned into a high-stakes rivalry among the best in 3A adds another chapter between two programs who have won titles in the past five years, been denied by the same opponent for a second and now have their sights on reaching the top of the mountain again.

“I think our assistant coaches have been consistent and the kids have a great buy-in,” Fieszel said. “If you asked Canadian, I think a lot of people want to win but to do the work in the winter months, the summer months — our kids are willing to put in that work.”

Canadian won last year, 17-7, on the way to a runner-up finish after losing to defending champ Newton.

“We had four or five turnovers that hurt us last year and Canadian had a lot to do with that,” Fieszel said. “This year, we’ve got to control the line of scrimmage. Defensively we have to keep them from getting the big play.”

In 2017, it was Gunter which won the meeting, 56-27, before the Tigers were beaten by Newton in the title game. The first game between the two was a 44-34 win by Gunter during its undefeated run to the program’s first state championship in 2016.

“When we won the region title in 2016, that was a breakthrough moment for us,” Fieszel said about the Tigers reaching the semis for the first time. “It proves your program can do it. Now we’re disappointed if we don’t do it.”

Before getting to this rematch, Gunter had to deal with another in the Region II final. The Tigers continued their dominance over Holliday, beating the Eagles for the fifth time in three seasons and second straight region final meeting, 27-9, to claim another region crown.

Rigsby had 16 carries for 82 yards and two touchdowns and also intercepted two passes, Peyton Lowe ran seven times for 82 yards and a score and Hudson Graham also scored on the ground while the defense held Holliday scoreless in the second half and to 51 yards on 24 carries.

It was the 11th time this season and sixth straight opponent which has failed to score more than two touchdowns against the Tigers.

While Gunter has been dominating Region II for the past four seasons, Canadian has been doing the same over in Region I.

For the second straight season the Wildcats squared off with Abernathy in the region final. The previous meeting was a defensive affair, 19-7, while the one Friday night was a bit of a shootout as Canadian held on for the 35-31 victory.

The Wildcats had a 28-12 half-time advantage before it was down to a 28-25 margin going to the fourth quarter. Abernathy pulled within the final score with eight minutes to go but couldn’t produce the go-ahead touchdown.

It was also the Wildcats’ season low for points and the second-most they have allowed in a game this season — only Grapevine Faith Christian’s 35 points topped Abernathy’s output. Nine opponents were held to 14 points or less.

Canadian has scored at least 46 points 10 times and that is after the Wildcats graduated quarterback Casen Cavalier, who was also their leading rusher while throwing for more than 3,500 yards and 42 touchdowns, as well as the top two receivers.

The third-leading receiver, Grant McCook, took over behind center and has completed 179-of-270 passes for 2,519 yards and 26 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and also run for 1,010 yards and 21 touchdowns on 126 carries.

Hayze Hufstedler, who was at almost 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore, has taken over as the lead rusher with 1,404 yards with 27 touchdowns on 161 carries.

Twister Kelton is the leading receiver with 44 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns but has missed a couple of games with an injury.

Bill Koetting has 26 receptions for 414 yards and five touchdowns while Reagan Cochran also has 27 catches for 393 yards and six TDs.

“They are who they are. They do a fantastic job of running their offense,” Fieszel said. “They’re going to get their yards. We have to do a really good job of limiting their opportunities.”