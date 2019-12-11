Pottsboro vs. Brock

What: Class 3A Division I state semifinals

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Star in Frisco

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Pottsboro 14-0; Brock 12-2

Last week: Pottsboro won 35-34 in double overtime against Gladewater; Brock won 31-21 against Pilot Point

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Titus Lyons, DL Riley Deaton; Brock: RB Cash Jones, DB Luke Dillingham

Notable: Pottsboro is trying to reach the state championship game for the first time in school history … Pottsboro is in the state semifinals for the second time and first since 2008. Brock is in the state semifinals for the third straight season and fourth time in five years … The Cardinals surpassed the 2008 team for most victories in a season in school history. That team finishes 13-2 and as state semifinalists … Pottsboro needs one more point to surpass 650 points on the season, extending their school record … The Cardinals are 14-0 for the first time and have set the school record with their 14-game winning streak … Half of Brock’s games (7) have been decided by 10 points or less.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Grandview-Columbus winner in the state championship game.

Gunter vs. Canadian

What: Class 3A Division II state semifinals

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Vernon

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 13-1; Canadian 14-0

Last week: Gunter won 27-9 against Holliday; Canadian won 35-31 against Abernathy

Series: Gunter leads 2-1

Last meeting: 2018 (Canadian won 17-7 in state semifinals)

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Peyton Lowe, LB Bryson Rigsby; Canadian: QB Grant McCook, DL Sean Escamilla

Notable: This is a rematch of last year’s state semifinal and the fourth straight season these teams have met in the fifth round. Canadian was last year’s state runner-up … The Tigers are trying to reach the state title game for the third time in four seasons … Gunter extends its school record by reaching the state semifinals for the fourth straight season as well as four straight years with at least 13 victories … Last week against Holliday was the 11th time in 14 games the Tigers did not allow more than 14 points … The 35 points scored last week by Canadian was its lowest point total of the season.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Paul Pewitt-East Bernard winner in the state championship game.