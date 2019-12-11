More than two dozen area football players earned academic all-state honors for the 2019 season by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Sherman was represented by nine players. Gerald Clark was on the Elite team, Ethan Bedgood was on the first team and Blake Almon, James Drenner, Jordan LaMondue, Jose Nandin, Micah Justice, Ramon Acosta and Robin Cung were honorable mention.

Denison had eight players and a manager chosen. Jacob Pendleton was on the first team, Cayden Earnhart, Eric Garcia and Austen Patterson were second-teamers and Caleb Kupferschmid, Luke Kirkbride, Mason Doyle, Mason Wiley and Wesley Brooks were all honorable mention.

Van Alstyne had six players honored. Cam Montgomery was on the first team, Danny Kern was picked second team and Hunter Griffin, Jake Carroll, Jake Loganbill and Tymothe Rosenthal were honorable mention.

Whitesboro also had six players named. Markos Morales was on the first team, Stephen Furhmann, Carsen Hickman, Cade Acker and Andrew Fletcher were on the second team and Karsen Todd was honorable mention.

Pottsboro had five players recognized. Zach Wideman was on the first team, Jasek Hooker and Riley Deaton were on the second team and Erza Fritts and Cy Shope were honorable mention.

Bells had four players selected. Ben Branam earned Elite honors, Cade Doggett and Wrangler Priest were on the second team and Blake Peters was honorable mention.

Collinsville’s Trey Shelby was an honorable mention selection.