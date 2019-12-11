The Sherman swim team swept its dual meet with rival Denison as the girls earned a 93-61 victory while the boys picked up a 58-10 win at Austin College.

On the girls side, Sherman won the 200 free relay in 2:02.83 while Paige McMahan won the 50 free in 29.89 seconds, Brenna Michaelsen was first in the 100 fly in 1:11.56, Allyssa Sheets took the 100 back in 1:34.42, Grace Quick won the 500 free in 6:51.98 and Madalyn Hall won the 100 breast in 1:25.96 and the 200 IM in 2:33.92.

The Lady Yellow Jackets earned victories in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:12.18 and in the 400 medley relay with a time of 4:34.53 while Brooke Finch was in the 200 free in 2:19.91 and Brinley Finch won the 100 free in 1:06.85.

On the boys side, the Bearcats won the 200 free relay in 1:58.95 and the 400 free relay in 4:39.56 while Sam Aguilar took the 100 back in 1:18.93 and the 200 free in 2:18.14, Marco Hernandez won the 50 free in 28.07 seconds and the 100 free in 1:04.16 and Grant Dominick placed first in 1:15.77.

Denison’s Hunter Shiers won the 500 free in 8:08.89.