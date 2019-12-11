Austin College’s Colton Baker and David Mowles have been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Diver and Swimmer of the Week, respectively, the league office has announced.

Baker, a senior from Copper Canyon, was named the Diver of the Week for the second time this season after helping the ‘Roos to a third place finish at the Hendrix Invitational over the weekend. Baker took first place in both the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events with scores of 155.45 and 165.60, respectively.

Mowles, a freshman from Highland Village, was selected as the Swimmer of the Week after breaking the program record in the 200 butterfly, coming in with a time of 1:57.08 in the event to take second place at the Hendrix Invitational. Mowles also added a fourth place finish in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 100 butterfly, as well as helping the team to a fourth place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.