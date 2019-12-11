Austin College football players Keegan Nichols and Tyler James have been selected as All-South Region performers by D3Football.com, the organization has announced.

Nichols, a sophomore linebacker from Cedar Park, was named second-team all-region after leading the Southern Athletic Association with 90 tackles and finishing second with 20.5 tackles for loss. Nichols was named a first team All-SAA performer in addition to earning both SAA Defensive Player of the Week and D3Football Team of the Week accolades during the year.

James, a sophomore punter from Wills Point, was named third-team all-region and finished among the national leaders in punting average with 43.7 yards per punt. James was a first team All-SAA selection, recording a long punt of 63 yards and pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 17 times.