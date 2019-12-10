POTTSBORO — From the moment Jaxon Recer stepped onto the court for the Cardinals four years ago, his role has always been evolving.

It’s evident in his scoring average from season to season. Every year Recer has seen improvement in the category, adjusting to what the team needed and how he fit in the starting lineup.

“I find it easy getting into the flow of the game by getting my teammates involved, turning a good shot into a great shot,” Recer said. “I try to make the right decision.”

With his final season underway, the six-foot-seven Recer signed his letter of intent to play basketball for Wayland Baptist University.

He chose the Pioneers after visits to Lubbock Christian, Southeastern Oklahoma State and University of the Southwest.

“Right from the start of the visit, I could tell something was different,” Recer said. “I really liked all the people there. They made it clear they wanted me to grow as an individual and a basketball player. I couldn’t think of any negatives.”

As a freshman Recer averaged 7.7 points but Pottsboro fell short of making the playoffs.

During his sophomore season, he bumped up to 11.6 points per game and was a first-team all-district selection and the Cardinals were 26-7 with an area round appearance.

Last season he served as the second option to Kai Barr and produced 17.8 points per game. His all-around game was recognized as the District 9-3A Defensive Player of the Year while Pottsboro went 29-4 with a bi-district loss against Leonard.

With Barr now playing at The Colorado School of Mines, Recer has become the number one option for the Cardinals. Through eight games he is averaging 24.1 points and scored his 1,000th career point in the opening weeks of the season.

“It’s been very different from the past three years,” Recer said. “I was always there but people weren’t game-planning for me. The first game of the season I was getting double-teamed. It’s a new thing to deal with.”

Recer is the latest in his family to have a standout high school career. Older sister Laney was a three-time state swimming qualifier, his mother, Elaine (King) Recer, was an all-state volleyball player in guiding Denison to the state semifinals in 1989 and his father, Josh, was a three-time first-team all-district basketball player at McKinney.

Wayland Baptist is off to a 7-1 start this season and currently ranked No. 9 in the NAIA national polls, having been ranked as high as third.

Last year the Pioneers were 24-8 overall and 19-3 in Sooner Athletic Conference play to finish at the top of the standings for the first time in SAC play and lost in the first round of the national tournament. The team was eighth in the final Top 25 rankings, the best finish for the program since 1991.

In the past six seasons Wayland Baptist has made the NAIA Tournament five times, including reaching the quarterfinals in the 2017-18 season that was the program’s second-best showing behind a runner-up finish in 1985.

“They said I’d have minutes as a freshman and with how successful they are, that’s a great thing to hear,” Recer said.