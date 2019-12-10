Taryn Gaines had 12 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for Denison but eighth-ranked Royse City defeated the Lady Yellow Jackets, 44-32, in non-district action at Denison.

Jade Fry added eight points and four rebounds, Camryn Nixon chipped in five points and three rebounds and Shaniya Butler totaled four points and four rebounds for Denison (4-9), which will play in the Highway 5 Tournament starting on Thursday.

Collinsville 86, Whitesboro 46

In Collinsville, Brittney Fields scored 22 points as Collinsville defeated Whitesboro on non-district action.

Carrie Johnson also finished with 22 points, Katie Johnson chipped in 12 points and Gracie Cavin and Katy Claytor totaled 10 points apiece for Collinsville, which hosts Plano Coram Deo on Friday night.

Bells 55, DeKalb 11

In Bells, Cheznie Hale scored 27 points as Bells defeated DeKalb in non-district action.

Gabby Smith added eight points and six steals while Olivia Pedigo and Landri Hicks each finished with six points apiece for Bells, which opens play at the Edgewood Tournament on Thursday.

Whitewright 39, Cooper 33

In Whitewright, Katy Long had nine points and five steals as Whitewright defeated Cooper in non-district play.

Natalie Alexander added eight points and two steals, Gracie Robinson chipped in five points, three rebounds and three steals, Callie McGee totaled four points, six rebounds and three steals and Ashton Long finished with four points and three rebounds for Whitewright, which plays Martin’s Mill at Lone Oak on Friday.

Howe 56, Farmersville 25

In Farmersville, Trinity Williams scored 17 points as Howe defeated Farmersville in non-district action.

Molly Wilson added nine points and three rebounds, Sierra Copeland totaled eight points and 10 rebounds, Cassidy Anderson scored eight points and Jenna Honore finished with seven points, five assists and four rebounds for Howe, which plays at Sanger on Friday.

Pottsboro 40, Sanger 31

In Sanger, Hadley Williams had 12 points, four rebounds and four steals as Pottsboro beat Sanger in non-district action.

Hannah Fellinger added 12 points and three steals, Autumn Graley totaled seven points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists and Tatum Rekieta scored five points for Pottsboro (13-3), which is off until opening District 9-3A action at Ponder on Tuesday night.

Tom Bean 34, Wolfe City 21

In Tom Bean, Kaitlyn Lind scored 10 points as the Lady Tomcats defeated Wolfe City in non-district action.

Emma Lowing added nine points, Taylor Brown chipped in seven points and Bri Yale finished with six points for Tom Bean, which plays at Texoma Christian on Friday night.

Melissa 56, Van Alstyne 36

In Van Alstyne, Micah Welch scored 12 points for Van Alstyne but Melissa topped the Lady Panthers in non-district action.

Torin Riddick added eight points while Kelsie Adams and Bailey Henderson each chipped in five points for Van Alstyne, which hosts the Highway 5 Tournament starting on Thursday.

Grace Moothart scored 15 points, Wendy Clemmons chipped in 13 points and Mya Ellis finished with 12 points for Melissa.

Trenton 36, Tioga 34

In Trenton, Rylee Alexander had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Tioga but Trenton nipped the Bulldogs in non-district action.

Annsleigh Koberick added eight points, three rebounds and two steals, Sandra Zuniga scored seven points, Brianna Bradley grabbed eight rebounds and Katie Houk and Erica Quintin finished with five rebounds apiece for Tioga, which plays at Bland on Friday.