AUBREY — Tarrence Gaines scored 21 points for Denison but Denton Braswell defeated the Yellow Jackets, 76-54, in non-district action.

Nate Uber added nine points, Landry Massenburg chipped in six points and Jadarian Price and Caleb Heavner each totaled five points for Denison (4-5), which will play in the Highway 5 Tournament starting on Thursday.

Flower Mound 87, Sherman 52

In Flower Mound, Vontrelle Sanders made five three-pointers to finish with 15 points for Sherman but Flower Mound beat the Bearcats in non-district action.

Kasai Burton added 12 points and Mason Gabriel scored 11 points for Sherman (3-7), which starts play at the Highway 5 Tournament starting on Thursday.

S&S 76, Collinsville 63

In Sadler, Daymon Orr scored 29 points as S&S defeated Collinsville in non-district action.

Jake Reynolds added 19 points and Chase Sloan chipped in eight points for S&S (2-7), which faces Honey Grove at 7 p.m. on Thursday to open the Honey Grove Invitational.

Grayson Ward had 12 points, Luis Hernandez chipped in 11 points and Gavin Glasson totaled 10 points for Collinsville (2-3).

Gunter 52, Whitewright 48

In Gunter, Trey Phillips scored 15 points as Gunter held on to defeat Whitewright in non-district action.

Zander Turner added 14 points and Jacob Merrill finished with six points for Gunter (9-1), which will compete in the Blue Ridge Tournament starting on Thursday.

Kylan Watson scored 19 points, Aaron Pitt chipped in 13 points and Jake Claborn added 10 points for Whitewright, which plays in the Poolville Tournament starting on Thursday.

Tioga 77, Trenton 44

In Trenton, Landon Thompson scored 23 points as Tioga defeated Trenton in non-district action.

Mark Mayes added 14 points, Caleb McKinney finished with 12 points, Reagan Mejia totaled 11 points and Clay Mott chipped in 10 points for Tioga (7-1), which plays at Howe on Friday night.

Kaiden West and Braden Burks each scored 11 points to lead Trenton.