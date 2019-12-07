SADLER — Carrie Johnson made six three-pointers and finished with 34 points as Collinsville won the S&S Tournament for the third straight season with a 67-40 victory over the host Lady Rams.

Brittney Fields added 10 points and Katy Claytor chipped in nine points for the Lady Pirates, who host Whitesboro on Tuesday. Johnson, Claytor and Fields were all-tournament selections.

Suzy Griffin scored 12 points, Dakota Billmeier chipped in nine points and Tara Wilkerson and Baylee Hix finished with six points apiece for S&S, which is off until playing in the Honey Grove Tournament on Thursday.

Griffin, Billmeier and Wilkerson were named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Pirates advanced to the title game with a 76-8 victory against McKinney Christian. Johnson hit 10 three-pointers and finished with 38 points, Gracie Cavin chipped in 10 points and Lexie Martin totaled nine points.

In earlier tournament action, Collinsville had an 82-38 win over Texoma Christian. Johnson made nine three-pointers and finished with 33 points, Fields chipped in 23 points and Claytor totaled nine points.

In earlier tournament action, S&S had a 31-24 victory against Texoma Christian and a 59-25 victory over Sherman’s junior varsity.

In the win against TCS, Cate Sloan had nine points, Wilkerson chipped in eight points and Griffin totaled seven points.

Griffin scored 16 points, Wilkerson added 15 points, Billmeier totaled 11 points, Sloan chipped in nine points and Jamie Neel finished with seven points.

Celeste Tournament

Championship

Tom Bean 45, Lindsay 31

In Celeste, Kaitlyn Lind scored 13 points as Tom Bean won the Celeste Tournament title with a victory against Lindsay.

Bri Yale added 11 points, Emmy Pennell totaled 10 points and Emma Lowing finished with seven points and was named the tournament MVP for Tom Bean, which hosts Wolfe City on Tuesday.

To get to the title game, Tom Bean earned a 51-39 win over Ector and a 55-49 victory against Blue Ridge.

In the win against Ector, Lind scored 13 points, Lowing chipped in 12 points, Taylor Brown added 11 points and Yale totaled six points.

Lowing scored 20 points against Blue Ridge while Kendall Cole had nine points, Lind chipped in seven points and Yale added six points.

Pottsboro Tournament

Pottsboro 46, Melissa 37

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds as the Lady Cardinals finished their tournament with a 5-0 record.

Hannah Fellinger totaled 14 points and three rebounds, Sammy Wallis chipped in seven points and five rebounds, Tatum Rekieta finished with seven points and four rebounds and Autumn Graley added four points, six rebounds and three assists for Pottsboro (10-3), which plays at Sanger on Tuesday.

In earlier tournament action, Pottsboro picked up a 38-22 victory against Krum. Wallis totaled 11 points, Williams added eight points, seven rebounds and four steals, Graley scored eight points and Rekieta chipped in seven points.

The Lady Cardinals also had a 37-28 win over Era. Rekieta scored 10 points, Williams added eight points, three rebounds and three assists and Fellinger finished with seven points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Era 49, Denison 30

In Pottsboro, the Lady Yellow Jackets finished the Pottsboro Tournament with a loss against Era.

Denison (4-8) will host Royse City on Tuesday.

In earlier tournament action, Denison had a 46-29 loss against Howe. Camryn Nixon scored 10 points.

The Lady Jackets also lost, 45-33, against Krum with Jade Fry netting 13 points and Taryn Gaines finishing with 10 points.

Gaines also had 15 points in a 37-35 win against Bowie.