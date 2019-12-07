MANSFIELD — The Sherman Bearcats closed out the Spring Creek Tournament with a 71-61 victory against the Mansfield Timberview junior varsity.

Sherman (3-6) will play at Flower Mound on Tuesday.

In earlier tournament action, the Bearcats had an 82-57 victory against Killeen Shoemaker.

Sanger Tournament

Fort Worth Paschal 68, Denison 80

In Sanger, the Yellow Jackets finishes the Sanger Tournament with a loss against Fort Worth Paschal.

Denison (4-4) will play at Denton Braswell on Tuesday.

In earlier tournament action, Denison had a 95-81 victory against Lake Dallas. Tarrence Gaines made five three-pointers and finished with 36 points and 14 rebounds, Nate Uber scored 19 points, Keleon Vaughn added 17 points and Asa Osbourn chipped in nine points for the Jackets.

Community Tournament

Whitewright 68, Sheldon Australia 40

In Nevada, Reilly Evans scored 12 points as Whitewright finished the Community Tournament with a victory against Sheldon Australia.

Dylan Cordell chipped in 12 points, Aaron Pitt added 11 points and Caleb Kennemur finished with 10 points for the Tigers, which plays at Gunter on Tuesday.

Kylan Watson had 11 points in a 58-27 victory against the Sheldon Australia junior varsity. Kennemur scored 10 points, Pitt added eight points and Jake Claborn finished with seven points.

In earlier tournament action, Whitewright had a 57-51 loss to Community and a 71-23 defeat against Kennedale.

Evans had 16 points, Cordell chipped in 11 points and Pitt totaled eight points against Community and Pitt scored eight points against Kennedale.

Celeste Tournament

Championship

Ector 64, Gunter 52

In Celeste, Zander Turner scored 18 points for Gunter but Ector defeated the Tigers for the Celeste Tournament title.

Kyle Watson added 16 points and Trey Phillips finished with five points for Gunter (8-1), which hosts Whitewright on Tuesday.

In earlier tournament action, Gunter earned a 62-29 victory against Lone Oak. Turner scored 13 points, Cade Carruthers chipped in 11 points, Josh Rogers added nine points and Watson and Phillips each finished with eight points for the Tigers.

Dodd City Tournament

Martin’s Mill 65, Pottsboro 28

In Dodd City, Travis Teague scored eight points for Pottsboro but Martin’s Mill defeated the Cardinals to win the Dodd City Tournament title.

Jaxon Recer added seven points and Drake Hunter finished with five points. Recer and Aidan Cannon were named to the all-tournament team for Pottsboro (4-4), which is off until playing in the Blue Ridge Tournament on Thursday

The Cardinals advanced to the final with a 70-37 victory over Huckabay. Recer scored 24 points, Cannon chipped in 12 points, Teague totaled 10 points, Braden Driggs had nine points and Hunter finished with eight points.