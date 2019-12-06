Here are the all-district volleyball teams for the 2019 season:

District 10-5A

LUCAS – The all-district 10-5A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Cecily Bramschreiber, Jr., Lovejoy.

Offensive Player of the Year – Nylah Encalade, Soph., McKinney North.

Defensive Player of the Year – Callie Kemoha, Jr., Lovejoy.

Blocker of the Year – Natalie Hughes, Fr., McKinney North.

Setter of the Year – Averi Carlson, Soph., Lovejoy.

Newcomer of the Year – Autumn Perry, Fr., Wylie East.

Co-Coaching Staffs of the Year – Lovejoy and McKinney North.

First team

Taryn Gaines, Sr., Denison; Samantha Graham, Soph., Sherman; Ellie Jonke, Jr., Lovejoy; Lexi Collins, Jr., Lovejoy; Emma Johnson, Sr., Lovejoy; Lily Nicholson, Fr., McKinney North; Hallie Collett, Jr., McKinney North; Sydney Huck, Soph., McKinney North; Miranda Howard, Soph., Wylie East; Leah Stamps, Sr., Wylie East; Julie Milligan, Jr., Princeton; Brianna Barch, Jr., Princeton.

Second team

Kylie Jackman, Sr., Sherman; Ryan Dobbs, Jr., Sherman; Kenzie Clark, Soph., Denison; Maddie Marr, Jr., Denison; Brynn Egger, Jr., Lovejoy; Grace McLaughlin, Jr., Lovejoy; Nyle Mathis, Soph., Wylie East; Kelsey Mullin, Jr., Wylie East; Arri Fields, Soph., McKinney North; Tinley Merder, Fr., McKinney North; Presley Shearin, Sr., Princeton; Gracee Nocktonick, Jr., Princeton.

Honorable mention

Avery Charske, Sr., Sherman; Jenica Fielder, Jr., Sherman; Jazmyne Aguilar, Sr., Sherman; Rylie Buttrill, Sr., Denison; Elizabeth Linwood, Sr., Denison; Laney Muirhead, Jr., Denison; Rosemary Archer, Soph., Lovejoy; Grace Milliken, Soph., Lovejoy; Lauren Bass, Soph., McKinney North; Sydney Shuler, Soph., McKinney North; Kami Malouf, Jr., Princeton; Summer Starr, Jr., Princeton; Brooklyn Purcella, Soph., Princeton; Macey Griffin, Sr., Wylie East; Elizabeth Divin, Sr., Wylie East.

Academic all-district

Denison – Rylie Buttrill, Sr.; Kenzie Clark, Soph.; Taryn Gaines, Sr.; Cheyenne Grant, Jr., Elizabeth Linwood, Sr.; Laney Muirhead, Sr.

Sherman – Jazmyne Aguilar, Sr.; Kylie Jackman, Sr.; Ryan Dobbs, Jr.; Samantha Graham, Soph.; Nikki Jackman, Soph.

District 9-3A

PONDER – The all-district 9-3A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Bethany Gilbreath, Jr., Gunter.

Offensive Player of the Year – Harper Mulkey, Jr., Ponder.

Defensive Player of the Year – Nyah Ingram, Jr., Gunter.

Libero of the Year – Kylee Anderson, Sr., Ponder.

Setter of the Year – Jacee Childers, Jr., Gunter.

Newcomer of the Year – Gracie Perryman, Jr., Ponder.

Co-Coaching Staffs of the Year – Gunter and Ponder.

First team

Libby Langford, Soph., Whitesboro; Shae Pruitt, Soph., Gunter; Emma Sledge, Jr., Callisburg; Alyssa David, Soph., Pilot Point; Shelby Malone, Jr., Pilot Point; Averee Tipton, Jr., Ponder; Sterling Wilkinson, Sr., Ponder.

Second team

Rayanna Mauldin, Fr., Gunter; Hannah Fellinger, Jr., Pottsboro; Hadley Williams, Jr., Pottsboro; Chesney Wolf, Jr., Whitesboro; Sasha Barletta, Jr., Callisburg; Brooke Lane, Sr., Pilot Point; Maiah Morris, Jr., Pilot Point; Cate Moynagh, Sr., Ponder.

Honorable mention

Audrey Curtis, Gunter; Lakin Satre, Gunter; Taylor Hayes, Pottsboro; Caroline Nix, Pottsboro; Sammy Wallis, Pottsboro; Chasey Harden, S&S; Sydney Ringger, S&S; Chelsea McDonald, S&S; Cortlyn Cobb, Whitesboro; Elly Harper, Whitesboro; Ashtyn Huddleston, Callisburg; Abby Pollard, Callisburg; Kayley Rohrbough, Callisburg; Paige Cox, Pilot Point; Anna Hadowsky, Pilot Point; Jensen Pagel, Ponder; Cordie Ford, Ponder; Rilee Piper, Ponder.

Academic all-district

Callisburg – Libby Ballard, Sasha Barletta, Ashtyn Huddleston, Abby Pollard, Kayley Rohrbough, Emma Sledge, Paige Turner, Libby Wells.

Gunter – Jacee Childers, Bethany Gilbreath, Nyah Ingram, Lakin Satre, Audrey Curtis, Miranda Putnicki, Rayanna Mauldin.

Pilot Point – Brooke Lane, Rendy Garrett, Shelby Malone, Alyssa David, Anna Hadowsky, Kayli South, Maiah Morris, Kylie Malone.

Pottsboro – Hannah Fellinger, Hannah Graley, Taylor Hayes, Caroline Nix, Haley Petty, Madalyn Pittman, Kendal Rainey, Kayci Schiltz, Sammy Wallis, Hadley Williams.

S&S – Chelsea McDonald, Mary Robinson, Shelby Smith, Baylee Hix, Dakota Billmeirer, Sydney Ringger.

Whitesboro – Ashlee Hensley, Aubri Falco, Elly Harper, BreAnn Beste, Emily Barker, Chesney Wolf, Karley Wolf, Jenna King, Elizabeth Langford.

District 10-3A

VAN ALSTYNE – The all-district 10-3A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Lindi Boling, Sr., Van Alstyne.

Defensive Player of the Year – Micah Welch, Sr., Van Alstyne.

Hitter of the Year – Averi Reeves, Sr., Bonham.

Setter of the Year – Cheyenne Floyd, Sr., Bells.

Blocker of the Year – Bella Smith, Sr., Bells.

Server of the Year – Abby Wilson, Jr., Leonard.

Newcomer of the Year – Alli Kirkpatrick, Fr., Bonham.

Coach of the Year – Veronica Mendez, Van Alstyne.

First team

Valerie Young, Jr., Van Alstyne; Sydney Ingram, Sr., Van Alstyne; Gabby Smith, Jr., Bells; Jaiden Tocquigny, Jr., Bells; Ally Harvey, Sr., Howe; Skylar Gerner, Sr., Whitewright; Emma Bounds, Sr., Bonham; Carsyn Hemby, Sr., Bonham; Mikayla Farber, Sr., Leonard; Taylor Reed, Jr., Leonard; Abigail Sullivan, Sr., Blue Ridge.

Second team

Samantha Moore, Soph., Van Alstyne; Sydney Sullivan, Jr., Van Alstyne; Mia Moore, Jr., Bells; Carson Gafford, Jr., Bells; Cassidy Anderson, Sr., Howe; Callie McGee, Jr., Whitewright; Raegan Shackelford, Sr., Bonham; Lily Wilson, Sr., Bonham; Ashleigh Butler, Jr., Leonard; Reagan Whitehouse, Soph., Leonard; Taylor Langwell, Jr., Blue Ridge.

Honorable mention

Van Alstyne – Janessa Crawford, Jr.; Hannah Hemphill, Soph.; Darcey Earley, Sr.

Bells – Cheznie Hale, Jr.; Kayton Arnold, Jr.; Emma Downing, Soph.

Howe – Jenna Honore, Sr.; Molly Wilson, Sr.; Sierra Copeland, Jr.; Gracie Lankford, Jr.

Whitewright – Gracie Robinson, Jr.; Katy Long, Fr.; Emily Looney, Sr.; Savannah Warford, Sr.

Bonham – Joli Kirkpatrick, Jr.; McKenzie Russell, Sr.; Chyrsi Hemby, Jr.

Leonard – Allie Shulze, Soph.; Paiton Sudderth, Soph.; Madison Vaughn, Jr.

Blue Ridge – Dakota Deckard, Chloe Enloe, Miranda Morgan, Kailea Jenkins, Courtney Hopper, Kylie Mathers.

Academic all-district

Van Alstyne – Micah Welch, Sr.; Darcey Earley, Sr.; Lindi Boling, Sr.; Sydney Sullivan, Jr.; Valerie Young, Jr.; Janessa Crawford, Jr.; Hannah Hemphill, Soph.; Samantha Moore, Soph.

Whietwright – Madison Banta, Laira Cate, Katy Long, Ashton Long, Savannah Warford, Gracie Robinson, Skylar Gerner, Emily Looney, Callie McGee.

Bells – Cheznie Hale, Jr.; Kayton Arnold, Jr.; Jaiden Tocquigny, Jr.; Cheyenne Floyd , Sr.; Gabby Smith, Jr.; Emma Downing, Soph.; Mia Moore, Jr.; Bella Smith, Sr.; Carson Gafford, Jr.

Howe – Kasie Segleski, Sr.; Jenna Honore, Sr.; Gracie Lankford, Jr.; Holly Cavender, Jr.; Ally Harvey, Sr.; Grace Brennan, Jr.; Hannah Dwyer, Jr.; Cassidy Anderson, Sr.; Sierra Copeland, Jr.; Molly Wilson, Sr.

District 11-2A

LINDSAY – The all-district 11-2A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Rachel Metzler, Lindsay.

Offensive Player of the Year – Nicole Hill, Tioga.

Defensive Player of the Year – Jasmyn Studamire, Valley View.

Setter of the Year – Kaylee Colwell, Lindsay.

Libero of the Year – Allison Hedrick, Lindsay.

Newcomer of the Year – Heidi Fleitman, Lindsay.

Coaching Staff of the Year – Tioga.

First team

Lexie Martin, Collinsville; Carrie Johnson, Collinsville; Kassady Vandagriff, Tioga; Carly Hough, Tioga

Macey Ott, Lindsay; Cassidy Grewing, Lindsay; Kylee Fleitman, Lindsay; Dailee Elvington, Valley View; Karlye Williams, Alvord; Makinley Mayfield, Alvord.

Second team

Gracie Cavin, Collinsville; Katie Johnson, Collinsville; Katy Claytor, Collinsville; Lauren Moon, Valley View; Jade Studamire, Valley View; Jayci Malone, Alvord; Sydnee Wade, Alvord; Tori Hartman, Lindsay; Kloe Copeland, Lindsay; Kathryn Worth, Lindsay; Nicole Rivas, Valley View

Honorable mention

Haylie Dungan, Tioga; Bekah Wineberg, Tioga; Kinsey Evans, Tioga; Talon Andrews, Collinsville; Makayla McDonnell, Collinsville; Abby Vannoy, Collinsville; Skylar Tatum, Lindsay; Audra Nivens, Alvord; Jocelyn Tambunga, Alvord; Makamdyn Mayfield, Alvord; Kaytland Estes, Valley View; Harley Dawson, Valley View; Andee Renfro, Valley View.

Academic all-district

Collinsville – Abby Vannoy, Talon Andrews, Katy Claytor, Gracie Gavin, Lexie Martin, Carrie Johnson, Makayla McDonnell.

Tioga – Nicole Hill, Kassady Vandagriff, Haylie Dungan, Meghan Mahoney, Kirstyn Eitelman, Katy Jordan.

District 12-2A

DODD CITY – The all-district 12-2A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches:

Most Valuable Player – Journie Hilliard, Jr., Dodd City.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year – Chloe Farrer, Jr., Tom Bean; Maddison Lavoie, Jr., Trenton.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Taylor Whitehurst, Sr., Tom Bean; Dani Baccus, Jr., Dodd City.

Setter of the Year – Raylynn Adams, Fr., Tom Bean.

Libero of the Year – Autumn Miles, Fr., Trenton.

Newcomer of the Year – Ava Steele, Fr., Wolfe City.

Coach of the Year – Alex Stephenson, Dodd City.

First team

Kaitlyn Lind, Jr., Tom Bean; Laramie Worley, Fr., Tom Bean; Gracie Holden, Jr., Trenton; Viviana Murphy, Soph., Trenton; Nacie McDonald, Sr., Wolfe City; Meredith Sheets, Sr., Wolfe City; Delaney Pilliod, Sr., Dodd City.

Second team

Sydney Cox, Soph., Wolfe City; Marissa Sheets, Jr., Wolfe City; Marianelly Soto, Sr., Wolfe City; Torri Dotson, Soph., Dodd City; Ali Preas, Soph., Dodd City; Misty Spindle, Soph., Trenton; Danna Orozco, Soph., Trenton; Kloe Tallon, Sr., Savoy.

Honorable mention

Kyndle Selman, Jr., Tom Bean; Morgan Stroud, Jr., Tom Bean; Emma Lowing, Soph., Tom Bean; Rion Baccus, Fr., Dodd City; Kylee Graves, Soph., Dodd City; Mackenzie Bradshaw, Sr., Savoy; Hadley Pearce, Sr., Savoy; McKenzie Poe, Jr., Savoy; Dalila Hernandez, Sr., Trenton; Kali Johnson, Jr., Trenton; Carley Stone, Sr., Trenton; Dominique Garcia, Sr., Wolfe City.

Academic all-district

Tom Bean – Morgan Stroud, Jr.; Raylynn Adams, Fr.; Lauren Getts, Sr.; Taylor Whitehurst, Sr.; Chloe Farrer, Jr.; Shelby Mason, Sr.; Kyndle Selman, Jr.; Kaitlyn Lind, Jr.; Laramie Worley, Fr.; Jessie Ball, Fr.; Emma Lowing, Soph.; Morgan Clark, Sr.