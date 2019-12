Several volleyball players were named academic all-state for the 2019 season by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Whitesboro’s Ashlee Hensley and Whitewright’s Emily Looney were on the Class 3A team.

In Class 2A, Collinsville had four players selected — Gracie Cavin, Katy Claytor, Carrie Johnson and Lexie Martin. They were joined by Tioga’s Nicole Hill and Tom Bean’s Lauren Getts and Taylor Whitehurst.