Calendar

Through Dec. 8 - Oklahoma gun deer season.

Through Dec. 15 - Oklahoma woodcock season.

Through Dec. 29 - Second split of dove season in Oklahoma.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Grayson and Collin Counties, with means and methods of take restricted to lawful archery gear and crossbows only.

Through Jan. 15 – Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Through Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Through Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Through Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Through Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Dec. 6-8 - Segment C bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Dec. 7-Jan. 5 - Texas Panhandle pheasant season.

Dec. 7-Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Dec. 11 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Pottsboro Lake.

Dec. 12 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Dec. 14-Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Dec. 18-Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Dec. 20-Jan. 5 - Second split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Jan. 4 - 13th annual Howard Caylor Trout Derby at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. For info, call (903) 463-5116.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Notes

According to TPWD, the first local rainbow trout stockings of the 2019-20 winter season are scheduled to take place next week at Pottsboro Lake on Dec. 11th and at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond on Dec. 12…Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour announced its 80 angler field last week for the upcoming 2020 season. New BPT pros for next season includes 2019 FLW Angler of the Year David Dudley and 2019 FLW Forest Wood Cup winner Bryan Thrift…

Hunting Report

Another couple of massive bow bucks have been taken by local hunters the last couple of weeks, continuing the recent run of good deer hunting here in Grayson County…As a great antler year continues to unfold, look for details on several of these big bucks in an upcoming edition of the Herald Democrat outdoors…The Segment C bowhunt takes place at Hageman National Wildlife Refuge this weekend. After a red hot first hunt and a slow second hunt, expect hunting at Hagerman to remain challenging as the post rut continues to take hold here in Grayson County. That being said, Sherman bowhunter Jim Lillis took his massive Boone and Crockett typical whitetail on the Segment C bowhunt in 2007, so anything is possible for archers holding a coveted Hagerman permit…As the second split of the Texas North Zone duck season opens up this weekend, local reports show only fair numbers of ducks sitting on local ponds…The second split of Oklahoma’s dove hunt is underway with some fair numbers out towards the Waurika area…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, water is stained; water temps are 58–62 degrees; and the lake is 1.87’ high. TPWD says that striped bass continue to be excellent using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait- just cast and deadstick. Largemouth bass are good too, particularly for anglers drifting live baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs fished around large structure in shallow water. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows…At Lake Ray Roberts, water is stained; water temps are 59-61 degrees; and the lake is 0.87’ high. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on Carolina-rigged worms, lizards, and topwaters fished near vegetation and cover in 15-25 feet of water, on the main lake points, and along the rocky drops along FM 455. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows fished around the brush and timber of the northern coves. White bass are fair around deep structure in 20-40 feet of water for anglers using white or clear shad baits…At Lake Fork, water is stained; water temps are near 61 degrees; and the lake is 2.08’ low. TPWD says that largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinnerbaits, lizards, and Alabama rigs. Traditional spots have been most successful such as points, shallower mid-lake spots, and standing timber. Across from Lake Fork Marina has been a steady spot according to TPWD. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows fished under the docks and among the stumps…

Tip of the Week

As the post rut takes control here in the Texomaland region, afternoon bowhunts near food sources will likely be best. Local deer hunters might want to keep their rattling horns and grunt calls handy too since big bucks may still roam the countryside looking for the final few does coming into estrous. Such calling tools can lure in unseen bucks from a distance or coax visible whitetails to step into shooting range.