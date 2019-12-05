GRANBURY — The Sherman Lady Bearcats earned a split on the first day of the Granbury Tournament, picking up a 59-48 victory against Sweetwater to go with a 50-41 loss to Weatherford.

In the win, Jayla Jones scored 18 points and Jastic Eleby chipped in 15 points.

Abby Khader scored 10 points to lead the Lady Cats against Weatherford while Eleby added eight points and Andre’sha Luper finished with seven points for Sherman (5-7), which continues tourney play on Friday.

Pottsboro Tournament

Pottsboro 47, Aubrey 23

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams had 16 points and three rebounds as the Lady Cardinals opened their tournament with a victory against Aubrey.

Hannah Fellinger added 11 points, four rebounds and three steals and Sammy Wallis scored nine points for Pottsboro.

The Lady Cardinals started the day with a 40-35 win against Bowie. Tatum Rekieta had 17 points and four rebounds, Williams added 12 points, four assists and four rebounds and Fellinger chipped in five points, five rebounds and three assists.

Howe 43, Bowie 35

In Pottsboro, Sierra Copeland had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Howe opened the Pottsboro Tournament with a victory against Bowie.

Jenna Honore scored 13 points, Ally Harvey chipped in six rebounds, four assists and four blocks and Cassidy Anderson grabbed five rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, who continue tourney action on Friday.

S&S Tournament

S&S 48, McKinney Christian 13

In Sadler, Tara Wilkerson scored 15 points as S&S opened its tournament with a victory against McKinney Christian.

Baylee Hix added eight points and five rebounds, Suzy Griffin chipped in six points and six steals and Dakota Billmeier and Katelynn Swindall each contributed five points for the Lady Rams, who continue tourney action on Friday.

Collinsville 87, Sherman JV 22

In Sadler, Carrie Johnson made 8 three-pointers and finished with 36 points as Collinsville defeated Sherman junior varsity on the first day of the S&S Tournament.

Brittney Fields scored 22 points and Katie Johnson added nine points for the Lady Pirates (6-3), who face Texoma Christian at 11 a.m. on Friday as tourney play continues.

Celeste Tournament

Tom Bean 41, Wolfe City 31

In Celeste, Emma Lowing scored 12 points as Tom Bean defeated Wolfe City to open the Celeste Tournament.

Taylor Brown added nine points and Emmy Pennell chipped in six points for the Lady Tomcats, who continue tourney action on Friday.

Peaster Tournament

Kennedale 59, Whitewright 49

In Peaster, Natalie Alexander scored 17 points for Whitewright but Kennedale beat the Lady Tigers on the first day of the Peaster Tournament.

Whitewright also had a 56-44 loss against Spearman.