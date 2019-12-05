MANSFIELD — The Sherman Bearcats closed out the first day of the Spring Creek Tournament with a 74-50 loss against Spring Westfield.

Sherman started the day with a 96-54 loss against Mansfield Timberview. Kasai Burton scored 17 points, Mason Gabriel and Vontrelle Sanders each added nine points and Jalarien Wilson finished with seven points for the Bearcats.

Sanger Tournament

Lubbock Cooper 83, Denison 63

In Sanger, the Denison Yellow Jackets ended the first day of the Sanger Tournament with a loss against Lubbock Cooper.

Denison started the day with a 65-55 loss against Argyle Liberty Christian. Tarrence Gaines had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Zaelin Wimbish scored 11 points and Ross Hall chipped in seven points for the Jackets.

Dodd City Tournament

Pottsboro 70, Campbell 43

In Dodd City, Jaxon Recer scored 25 points as Pottsboro closed out the first day of the Dodd City Tournament with a victory against Campbell.

Aidan Cannon added 10 points, Braden Driggs finished with nine points and Travis Teague chipped in eight points for the Cardinals, who continue tourney action at 8:30 a.m. on Friday against Huckabay.

Pottsboro started the day with a 67-65 win over North Hopkins. Recer scored 36 points, Cannon chipped in 12 points and Jake Williams had nine points.

Celeste Tournament

Gunter 56, Celeste 50

In Celeste, Kyle Watson scored 13 points as Gunter defeated the host team to close out the first day of the Celeste Tournament.

Zander Turner added 12 points while Josh Rogers and Will Blansett each finished with eight points for the Tigers (7-0).

Gunter started the day with a 56-33 victory against Blue Ridge. Turner and Cade Carruthers each scored 10 points, Trey Phillips finished with nine points, Watson added eight points and Rogers chipped in six points for Gunter, which continues tourney action on Friday.