Five area volleyball players earned all-state accolades for the 2019 season by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

Class 3A state runner-up Van Alstyne was represented by senior Micah Welch while Gunter junior Beth Gilbreath was also named.

In Class 2A, Collinsville seniors Carrie Johnson and Lexie Martin were selected along with Tioga senior Nicole Hill.

It is the second time Gilbreath, Johnson and Hill were named to the all-state team.