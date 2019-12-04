Pottsboro vs. Gladewater

What: Class 3A Division I Region II final

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Sulphur Springs

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Pottsboro 13-0; Gladewater 10-3

Last week: Pottsboro won 38-31 against Malakoff; Gladewater won 27-7 against Winnsboro

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Pottsboro: QB Braden Plyler, LB Austin Cates; Gladewater: QB Tristan Holmes, DB D.J. Allen

Notable: Pottsboro is trying to win the region title for the second time and the first since 2008 … Pottsboro is in the region final for the first time since 2016 and the third time in six seasons. Gladewater is in the region final for the first time since 2013 … The Cardinals tied the 2008 team for most victories in a season in school history. That team finishes 13-2 and as state semifinalists … Pottsboro surpassed 600 points scored in a season for the first time. It is sitting at 614 and counting … The Cardinals are 13-0 for the first time and have set the school record with its 13-game winning streak … The teams have two common opponents in Van Alstyne and Sabine. Pottsboro beat the Panthers, 48-27, in District 5-3A (I) play while Gladewater earned a 72-43 victory during the area round. Gladewater had a 40-16 win over Sabine in District 8-3A (I) play and Pottsboro won 47-35 in the area round.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Pilot Point-Brock winner in the state semifinals.

Gunter vs. Holliday

What: Class 3A Division II Region II final

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Wichita Falls

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 12-1; Holliday 10-3

Last week: Gunter won 47-14 against Rogers; Holliday won 33-14 against Lexington

Series: Gunter leads 4-0

Last meeting: Gunter won 20-7 in District 5-3A (II) play

Players to watch: Gunter: QB Hudson Graham, DB Clayton Reed; Holliday: RB Tristin Boyd, LB Connor Hill

Notable: This is a rematch of last year’s Region II final. Gunter is the three-time defending region champion. Holliday is trying to win its first region title for the first time since 1996 … These two have met in the playoffs each of the past three seasons and this is the fifth meeting in three years … Gunter extends its school record by reaching the region final for the fourth straight season as well as four straight years with at least 12 victories … Last week against Rogers was the seventh time in 13 games Gunter has scored at least 47 points. It was the 10th time the Tigers did not allow more than 14 points … Since losing to Gunter, Holliday is on a seven-game winning streak and hasn’t allowed more than two touchdowns in a game and outside of a season-opening 35-28 overtime loss to Iowa Park hasn’t given up more than 20 points in a contest.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Canadian-Abernathy winner in the state semifinals.