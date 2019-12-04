The HoneyBeasts, a 10-year-old girls soccer team consisting of Raegan Sopha, Jayden Johnson, Gabriela Robles and Gracyn Weber, were invited to play in the 3v3 Live Soccer Tour National Championships in Memphis, Tennessee.

The top 25 3v3 soccer teams in the nation were invited to compete for a National Title Nov. 30–Dec. 1.

Going into the weekend the girls were ranked 23rd in the nation. After some tough games during pool play on Saturday against teams from across the country the girls climbed the ranks all the way up to No. 3 going into Sunday’s bracket play for the national championship.

They beat a team from Delaware in the first round and a team from Kentucky in the semifinals to earn a spot in the national championship game to take on the No. 1 ranked team from Oklahoma who ultimately prevailed 2-1.

The girls came home with the Reserve National Championship and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Locally the girls play competitive soccer for Quest FC.