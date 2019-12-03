Taryn Gaines had 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals as Denison defeated McKinney Boyd, 46-37, in non-district action at Denison.

Jade Fry added 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals, Maliyah Butler and Camryn Nixon each scored six points and Shaniya Butler totaled four rebounds and four assists for the Lady Yellow Jackets (4-5), who will open play at the Pottsboro Tournament on Thursday.

Royse City 80, Sherman 32

In Sherman, the Lady Bearcats couldn’t keep pace with Royse City in non-district action and had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Jayla Jones, Ally Baker and Abby Khader each scored five points while Sa’Nyah Hunter and Jastic Eleby chipped in four points apiece for Sherman (4-6), which plays in the Granbury Tournament starting on Thursday.

Collinsville 77, S&S 31

In Collinsville, Carrie Johnson made five three-pointers and scored 22 points — including the 2,500th of her career — as Collinsville defeated S&S in non-district action.

Brittney Fields added 21 points while Gracie Cavin and Katie Johnson each finished with 10 points for Collinsville (4-3), which will play in the S&S Tournament beginning on Thursday.

Pottsboro 49, Van Alstyne 40

In Van Alstyne, Hadley Williams had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals as Pottsboro defeated Van Alstyne in non-district action.

Tatum Rekieta added 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals and Hannah Fellinger finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists for Pottsboro, which is hosting a tournament starting on Thursday.

Torin Riddick scored 13 points, Micah Welch chipped in eight points and Emma Donald added six points for Van Alstyne, which is off until hosting Melissa on Tuesday.

Whitesboro 38, Lindsay 35

In Whitesboro, Alli Muntz had 13 points, six rebounds and two steals as Whitesboro edged Lindsay in non-district action.

Libby Langford added eight points, 10 rebounds and six steals, Breann Beste chipped in seven points and five rebounds and Ashlee Hensley grabbed five rebounds for Whitesboro, which opens play at the Celeste Tournament on Thursday.

Bells 58, Paris Chisum 25

In Paris, Cheznie Hale had 20 points and six rebounds as Bells defeated Paris Chisum in non-district action.

Gabby Smith added 12 points and seven steals, Haley Arledge totaled six points, six assists and seven rebounds, Kayton Arnold chipped in six points and five rebounds and Olivia Pedigo finished with four points and eight rebounds for Bells (8-2), which is off until hosting DeKalb on Tuesday.

Tioga 35, Forestburg 10

In Tioga, Sandra Zuniga had 16 points and five rebounds as Tioga defeated Forestburg in non-district action.

Olivia Northcutt added five points, seven rebounds and six steals, Rylee Alexander chipped in four points, five rebounds and three steals and Annsleigh Koberick collected six steals for Tioga, which will compete in the Alvord Tournament starting on Thursday.

Muenster 37, Howe 25

In Howe, Sierra Copeland had nine points and five rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs but Muenster defeated Howe in non-district action.

Cassidy Anderson scored eight points, Ally Harvey grabbed nine rebounds to go with three steals and Trinity Williams totaled five points and five rebounds for Howe, which plays in the Pottsboro Tournament starting on Thursday.

Commerce 39, Tom Bean 31

In Tom Bean, Bri Yale scored 12 points for the Lady Tomcats but Commerce topped Tom Bean in non-district action.

Kaitlyn Lind added eight points and Emma Lowing chipped in six points for Tom Bean, which competes in the Celeste Tournament starting on Thursday.

Lone Oak 49, Whitewright 35

In Whitewright, Natalie Alexander scored 17 points for the Lady Tigers but Lone Oak defeated Whitewright in non-district play.

Whitewright will compete in the Peaster Tournament starting on Thursday.