Tarrence Gaines scored 24 points as Denison defeated Frisco Lebanon Trail, 71-65, for its third straight victory in non-district action at Denison.

Keleon Vaughn added 13 points, Nate Uber chipped in 11 points and Caleb Heavner totaled nine points for the Yellow Jackets (3-1), who will compete in the Sanger Tournament starting on Thursday.

Gunter 76, Howe 54

In Gunter, Kyle Watson scored 20 points as the Tigers defeated Howe in non-district action.

Cade Carruthers added 12 points, Trey Phillips chipped in 11 points, Will Blansett and Zander Turner each finished with 10 points and Kenny Burkholder had eight points for Gunter (5-0), which which will compete in the Celeste Tournament starting on Thursday.

Noah Campbell scored 15 points to lead Howe.

Pottsboro 55, Saint Jo 37

In Saint Jo, Jaxon Recer scored 23 points as Pottsboro defeated Saint Jo in non-district action.

Jake Williams added 10 points, Travis Teague chipped in six points and Aidan Cannon finished with five points for Pottsboro, which opens play at the Dodd City Tournament on Thursday.

Whitewright 61, Lone Oak 39

In Whitewright, Aaron Pitt scored 20 points as the Tigers defeated Lone Oak in non-district action.

Dylan Cordell added 19 points, Kylan Watson finished with eight points and Jake Claborn totaled six points for Whitewright (3-0), which will compete in the Community Tournament starting on Thursday.

Bells 59, S&S 44

In Bells, Daymon Orr scored 12 points for S&S but Bells defeated the Rams in non-district action.

Jake Reynolds and Keane Ortega each added 11 points and Eli Mahan totaled nine points for S&S (0-5), which opens its tournament by playing Howe on Thursday.

Tioga 72, Forestburg 25

In Tioga, Landon Thompson scored 20 points as Tioga defeated Forestburg in non-district action.

Reagan Mejia, Caleb McKinney and Mark Mayes all finished with 10 points for Tioga (2-0), which will play in the Alvord Tournament this weekend.