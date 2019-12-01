WICHITA FALLS — Torin Riddick scored 11 points for Van Alstyne but Haskell beat the Lady Panthers, 38-36, to close out the Small School Bracket at the Fantasy of Lights Tournament.

Tinsley Love added seven points and Emma Donald finished with five points for the Lady Panthers, who host Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Van Alstyne opened the final day of the tournament with a 57-24 victory against Wichita Falls Rider’s junior varsity. Love scored 14 points, Riddick and Kelsie Adams each finished with 11 points and Donald totaled seven points.

The Lady Panthers closed out the first day of tournament action with a 44-43 loss against Jacksboro. Donald scored 11 points, Riddick added 10 points, Micah Welch chipped in seven points and Adams contributed five points.

Van Alstyne opened the tourney with a 54-51 victory against Archer City. Donald scored nine points while Callie Blankenship, Riddick, Welch and Mireya Mullins all finished with eight points.

Boys

Fantasy of Lights Tournament

Small School Bracket

Third-place Game

Van Alstyne 82, Floydada 75

WICHITA FALLS — The Panthers claimed third place in the Small School Bracket of the Fantasy of Lights Tournament with a victory against Floydada.

It was a bounce-back win after Graford beat Van Alstyne, 74-70, in the semifinals.

After opening the tournament with a 67-25 victory against Quannah, the Panthers had a 76-49 win over Lubbock Roosevelt.

Van Alstyne plays at Melissa on Tuesday night.