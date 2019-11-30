LAS VEGAS — For the second straight game, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team was unable to guard the three-point shot.

And, for the second consecutive contest, the No. 2 Red Raiders found themselves with a double-digit deficit at halftime.

On Friday, despite fighting back from a 14-point deficit and forcing overtime, Texas Tech suffered an 83-76 loss in the consolation final of the Continental Tire Las Vegas Classic at Orleans Arena.

“Just have to stay the course,” said Texas Tech guard Davide Moretti, who finished with a career-best 23 points and was unable to complete a half-court heave prior to time expiring in regulation against Creighton. “We’re going to have to figure out the good things that we did in these two games and try to improve every game.”

The loss marks the first two-game losing streak for the Red Raiders (5-2), who are scheduled to return to Lubbock in preparation for a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday contest against DePaul (8-0) as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle held at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

But, before that, Texas Tech will need to watch the film and notice a few bad trends developing in the last few contests — both of which were losses.

The Hawkeyes and Bluejays combined to shoot 15-for-29 in the first half, which allowed both squads to jump out to double-digit advantages by the break.

On Friday, Creighton (5-2) avoided suffering its first two-game losing streak in November since Nov. 27, 2009 thanks in part to strong play from a pair of players.

Marcus Zegarowski scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting, while Ty-Shon Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the way on offense.

“Marcus was terrific,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “He was 1-for-10 from the three-point line (Thursday) night. And had, arguably, one of the poorest shooting nights of his career. But he plays with a lot of moxy, a lot of poise."

Alexander also drained three fouls shots in the final seconds to help salt away the victory.

Prior to that, Texas Tech appeared to be in control after Chris Clarke (17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds) made a layup following a Bluejays turnover to knot the contest up at 74-74 with 33 seconds to play in regulation.

A few moments later, Alexander had the ball stolen away by Moretti who attempted to draw a foul by taking a half-court shot with less than five seconds to play.

But the shot never happened as Moretti sustained some contact and was unable to push the ball away from his body as both teams headed to their benches for overtime.

“It’s college basketball,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “I thought Moro got fouled at halfcourt at the end of regulation. I had a pretty good view of it. But I’m not an official.

“And I respect those guys. Those are tough calls in the heat of the moment. We can’t go back and check the monitor like some sports. ... That’s life in a one-possession game. If we get that call, we’re sitting here doing back flips. But, instead, I’m in a little bit of a bad mood now.”

Notables

Davide Moretti’s previous career high was 21 points against Arkansas last season. ... After not scoring any points, so far, Andrei Savrasov drained a pair of clutch three-point shots during a 21-5 run in the second half that allowed the Red Raiders to knot the game up at 61-61 by the 9:41 mark.

Injury update

Jahmi’us Ramsey was held out due to a hamstring injury and is labeled as day-to-day per head coach Chris Beard.

“He wanted to play tonight. He tried to play tonight,” Beard said. “But we’re going to make those decisions for his future. Safe thing tonight was to get him more rest.”

The winner

Malachi Flynn scored all of his 28 points ins the second half to guide San Diego State to an 83-73 win over Iowa 83-73 in the Las Vegas Invitational championship game played earlier Friday.