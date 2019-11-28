Calendar

Through Dec. 1 - First split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Through Dec. 1 - First split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Through Dec. 8 - Oklahoma gun deer season.

Through Dec. 15 - Oklahoma woodcock season.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Grayson and Collin Counties, with means and methods of take restricted to lawful archery gear and crossbows only.

Through Jan. 15 – Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Through Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Through Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Through Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Dec. 1-Dec. 29 - Second split of dove season in Oklahoma.

Dec. 1-Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Dec. 6-8 - Segment C bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Dec. 7-Jan. 5 - Texas Panhandle pheasant season.

Dec. 7-Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Dec. 11 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Pottsboro Lake.

Dec. 12 - TPWD rainbow trout stocking at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond.

Dec. 14-Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Dec. 18-Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Dec. 20-Jan. 5 - Second split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Jan. 4 - 13th annual Howard Caylor Trout Derby at Denison’s Waterloo Lake Park Pond from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. For info, call (903) 463-5116.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Notes

Happy Thanksgiving from the Herald Democrat outdoors staff…Bassmaster Elite Series officials announced earlier this week the return of former series anglers Gerald Swindle and Brandon Palaniuk to their slate of competitors for the 2020 season. Swindle, the B.A.S.S. Angler of the Year in 2004 and 2016, and Palaniuk, the B.A.S.S. AOY winner in 2017, are leaving the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour after one year of competition, returning to B.A.S.S. under the group’s Legend exemption…Meanwhile, Major League Fishing announced its 80 angler field for 2020 this past week, including the two replacement anglers coming in after Swindle’s and Palaniuk’s recent resignations from BPT. Those two new BPT pros include 2019 FLW Angler of the Year David Dudley and 2019 FLW Forest Wood Cup winner Bryan Thrift…

Hunting Report

Another massive bow buck was taken by a local hunter this week, continuing the November run of good deer hunting here in Grayson County. As a great antler year continues to unfold, look for details on several of these big bucks in an upcoming edition of the Herald Democrat outdoors…As the first split of the Texas North Zone duck season comes to a close this weekend, local hunters have reported fair hunting in most of November depending on where they are hunting…Local duck numbers are currently getting a little thin as hunters wait on the next push of cold air to arrive from up north…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, ODWC says that striped bass are good on Alabama rigs, flukes, live shad and Sassy Shad soft plastics fished in the main lake and around points….The Sooner State agency says that anglers are marking schools of Texoma stripers on graphs, then using flukes on 2-oz. jig heads to catch fish at the appropriate depth shown on the graph. ODWC says to change colors on the flukes until anglers find the color that stripers are preferring…ODWC says crappie are fair at Texoma right now on minnows and jigs fished around brushy structure and underneath docks where structure is present…Channel catfish are good on cut bait and punch bait below the dam at Texoma. While ODWC says that the Red River catfish are small, the numbers are huge. They note that anglers can catch a catfish on almost every throw right now in the tailrace below Denison Dam…At the Blue River near Tishomingo, ODWC reports that the river elevation is above normal, water temp is 50 degrees, and the water is clear. Trout are good on caddis flies and nymphs for fly anglers and PowerBait and inline spinners for conventional tackle anglers. Most trout are being caught along creek channels, the main river channel and around rocks….

Tip of the Week

As the November rut wanes in the Texomaland region, keep your rattling horns and grunt call handy if you’re deer hunting this weekend. Big bucks can be susceptible to mock fights and grunting sounds as they cruise the countryside looking for the final few does coming into estrous. Such calling tools can lure in unseen bucks from a distance or coax visible whitetails to step into shooting range.