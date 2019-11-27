Pottsboro vs. Malakoff

What: Class 3A Division I Region II semifinals

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Wylie

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Pottsboro 12-0; Malakoff 11-1

Last week: Pottsboro won 47-35 against Sabine; Malakoff won 53-41 against Jefferson

Series: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: 2018 (Malakoff won 63-35 in bi-district round)

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Ezra Fritts, DL Keatyn Eitelman; Malakoff: QB Darion Peace, LB De’Dric Davis,

Notable: The is a match-up between the two of the top seven teams in the final regular season Dave Campbell’s statewide 3A Division I rankings. Malakoff was No. 3 and Pottsboro was No. 7 … Pottsboro is looking to reach the region final for the first time since 2016. Malakoff is trying to reach the fourth round for the third time in four years. The Tigers were the state runner-up a year ago … Pottsboro needs 24 points to score 600 for the first time in a season. A win would match the school record of 13 set during the state semifinal appearance in 2008 … Malakoff’s only loss was 14-13 against second-ranked Grandview.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Winnsboro-Gladewater winner in the region final.

Gunter vs. Rogers

What: Class 3A Division II Region II semifinals

When: 2 p.m. Friday

Where: Corsicana

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 11-1; Rogers 11-1

Last week: Gunter won 27-14 against Clifton; Rogers won 46-14 against Jacksboro

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Gunter: RB Peyton Lowe, DB Grant McAfee; Rogers: QB Riley Dolgener, LB John Hill

Notable: The is a match-up between the two of the top seven teams in the final regular season Dave Campbell’s statewide 3A Division II rankings. Gunter was No. 4 and Rogers was No. 9 … Gunter is looking to advance to the region final for the fourth straight season and fifth time in six years. Rogers is trying to get there for the first time since 2014 … Rogers is coached by Charlie Roten, who was the offensive coordinator when Gunter won the Class 3A Division II state title in 2016. Its only loss was 27-21 against Clifton in the regular-season finale.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Holliday-Lexington winner in the region final.

Bells vs. Paul Pewitt

What: Class 3A Division II Region III semifinals

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Sulphur Springs

Records: Bells 9-3; Paul Pewitt 11-1

Last week: Bells won 14-6 against Elysian Fields; Paul Pewitt won 55-24 against Big Sandy Harmony

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Bells: RB Wrangler Priest, DL Ben Branam; Paul Pewitt: RB Lajathen Allen, LB Tanner Mines

Notable: Both teams run the Slot-T as their base offense … Bells is in the region semifinals for the second time, joining the 1989 squad, and a win would put them in the region final for the first time … A win would also be just the second time the Panthers have won at least 10 games in a season, also in 1989. Bells is on an eight-game winning streak, its longest since winning the first 11 games in 1996 and just the third time it has won at least eight games in a row … Last week against Harmony, Paul Pewitt had five players rush for at least 100 yards … Paul Pewitt’s only loss was a 42-38 setback against Daingerfield in District 11-3A (II) play.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Newton-Daingerfield winner in the region final.