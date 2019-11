Peyton Lowe, Sr., RB, Gunter

Lowe helped the Tigers reach the region semifinals for the fourth straight season as Gunter defeated Clifton, 27-14, in a Class 3A Division II Region II area round game. Lowe had 12 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown, caught two passes for 46 yards and two TDs and finished with 12 tackles and two interceptions from his linebacker spot.

Week 1 — Zaelin Wimbish, Sr., QB, Denison

Week 2 — Braden Plyler, Jr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 3 — Benji Omayebu, Jr., DB, Sherman

Week 4 — Cade Acker, Sr., QB, Whitesboro

Week 5 — Jalen Thornton, Jr., RB, Howe

Week 6 — Cy Shope, Sr., RB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Jake Carroll, Sr., RB, Van Alstyne

Week 8 — Blake Smith, Jr., WR, S&S

Week 9 — Mike Brown, Sr., RB, Sherman

Week 10 — Kaleb Graham, Sr., RB, Tom Bean

Week 11 — Marshall Mangrum, Sr., QB, Whitewright

Week 12 — Wrangler Priest, Sr., RB, Bells