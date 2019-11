DURANT, Okla. — Following a 4-0 start, Southeastern Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team has entered the WBCA Coaches Poll ranked No. 18 in the nation.

Southeastern re-enters the national poll for the first time since the Jan 5, 2010 WBCA poll in which the Savage Storm was ranked No. 25.

Southeastern made the biggest jump into the poll of four unranked teams to join the poll, moving from receiving votes to No. 18.