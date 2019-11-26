DURANT, Okla. — After a 4-0 start, Southeastern Oklahoma State men’s basketball has cracked the NCAA Division II national polls, debuting at No. 14 in the D2SIDA media poll and No. 20 in the NABC coaches poll.

The Savage Storm make its first appearance in the national poll since the final poll of the 2006-07 season following a run to the regional finals.

Southeastern opened the season with a 75-64 win over No. 15 Northern State and has scored at least 90 points in its three following games, including a 102-78 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State in its last outing.

The Storm are averaging 91.5 ppg and are winning by an average of nearly 15 points per game.