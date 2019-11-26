HURST — Mason Gabriel scored 15 points for Sherman but L.D. Bell defeated the Bearcats, 72-66, in non-district action.

Kasai Burton added 14 points, Xavier Roberson chipped in 13 points and Jalarien Wilson and Dadrian Calhoun-Moore each finished with eight points for Sherman (1-3), which hosts Burkburnett on Tuesday night.

Leonard 60, Pottsboro 56, OT

In Leonard, Jaxon Recer scored 21 points for Pottsboro but Leonard edged the Cardinals during non-district action.

Grayson Watson added 15 points, Jake Williams chipped in 13 points and Travis Teague finished with five points for Pottsboro, which plays at Valley View on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Duncan had 30 points and D.J. Brown added 12 points for Leonard.

Girls

Tom Bean 39, Trenton 18

In Trenton, Taylor Brown scored 10 points as Tom Bean defeated Trenton, 39-18, in non-district action.

Kaitlyn Lind added seven points while Emma Lowing and Baylee Bean each finished with six points for Tom Bean, which hosts Commerce on Tuesday night.

Iowa Park 53, S&S 33

In Sadler, Suzy Griffin had 11 points and seven rebounds for S&S but Iowa Park defeated the Lady Rams in non-district action.

Baylee Hix totaled seven points and four rebounds and Tara Wilkerson scored six points for S&S (4-5), which plays at Collinsville on Tuesday.

In a 51-42 win against Tom Bean, Wilkerson had 22 points and four steals, Hix added nine points and six rebounds, Cate Sloan scored seven points, Griffin totaled six points and 10 rebounds and Chelsea McDonald finished with three points, seven rebounds and four blocks for S&S.

Aubrey 56, Whitesboro 18

In Aubrey, Libby Langford had nine points, eight rebounds and two steals for Whitesboro but Aubrey defeated the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Elly Harper added six points and six rebounds, Jessica Hamon chipped in three points and four rebounds and Alli Muntz and Ashlee Hensley each grabbed four rebounds for Whitesboro, which hosts Lindsay on Tuesday.

Melissa 48, Pottsboro 35

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams scored 21 points for Pottsboro but Melissa came away with a non-district victory.

Hannah Fellinger added eight points and six rebounds while Autumn Graley and Tatum Rekieta each grabbed four rebounds for Pottsboro, which plays at Van Alstyne on Tuesday night.