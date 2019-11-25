DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern’s Katie Webb has earned Great American Conference Co-Player of the Week honors following her efforts in helping the Savage Storm to a 2-0 start in conference play, including a win over nationally-ranked Southwestern Oklahoma State.

Webb turned in 22.5 points per game over two games, including a 30-point effort against OBU. She nearly averaged a double-double, finishing with nine rebounds per game and also chipped in five assists, two blocks, and three steals over two games.