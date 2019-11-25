DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Kayo Goncalves has earned Great American Conference Co-Player of the Week following his performance in a pair of conference-opening victories.

Goncalves averages a double-double as the Savage Storm logged wins over Oklahoma Baptist and Southwestern Oklahoma State.

His 19.5 points per game was second on the team and he turned in 11.5 rebounds per outing. He also blocked four shots and added two steals.

Southeastern (4-0, 2-0) will be off until Dec. 7 when it travels for a 3 p.m. match-up at Northwestern Oklahoma State.