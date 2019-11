Denison and Whitesboro both had multiple cross-country runners earn academic all-state honors from the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Denison had a pair of girls runners picked in Class 5A — Christina Hernandez and Reagan McClure were selected to the second team — while Keghan Edgette was named to the second team.

Whitesboro’s Peyton Muntz was selected honorable mention in Class 3A on the girls side while Angel Ruiz was also an honorable mention pick on the boys side.