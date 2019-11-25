SHERMAN — Jayla Jones scored 11 points as the Lady Bearcats earned 43-39 victory over Frisco Wakeland in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Olivia Bindel added eight points for Sherman (4-5), which is off until it hosts Royse City on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro 54, Leonard 33

In Leonard, Hannah Fellinger made six three-pointers to finish with 28 points as Pottsboro defeated Leonard in non-district action.

Tatum Rekieta scored 10 points, Hadley Williams totaled eight points, eight steals, six assists and four rebounds and Autumn Graley finished with six points, three rebounds and three steals for Pottsboro, which is off until playing at Van Alstyne on Tuesday night.

Sanger 59, Whitesboro 35

In Sanger, Alli Muntz had 11 points and three assists for Whitesboro but Sanger defeated the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Elly Harper added six points and three rebounds, Haylee Boren chipped in five points and three rebounds and Libby Langford grabbed six rebounds for Whitesboro, which is off until hosting Lindsay on Tuesday night.

Honey Grove 48, Tioga 36

In Tioga, Sandra Zuniga had 17 points and four steals for the Lady Bulldogs but Honey Grove beat Tioga in non-district action.

Olivia Northcutt added eight points and three steals, Rylee Alexander scored six points and Brianna Bradley chipped in seven points and five blocks for Tioga, which is off until hosting Forestburg on Tuesday night.

Shakira Cooper scored 13 points, Azia Brigham added 12 points and Allie Morrison finished with 10 points for Honey Grove.

Sunnyvale 75, Van Alstyne 31

In Sunnyvale, Torin Riddick scored 12 points for Van Alstyne but Sunnyvale defeated the Lady Panthers in non-district action.

Kelsie Adams added 10 points and Callie Blankenship chipped in five points for Van Alstyne, which will compete in the Wichita Falls Fantasy of Lights Tournament starting on Friday.