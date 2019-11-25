GUNTER — Zander Turner scored 18 points as the Tigers defeated Lindsay, 73-31, in non-district action.

Trey Phillips added 16 points, Will Blansett totaled 12 points, Josh Rogers chipped in eight points and Kenny Burkholder finished with seven points for Gunter (4-0), which is off until playing in the Celeste Tournament on Dec. 5.

Trinity Christian-Addison 56, Van Alstyne 52, OT

In Dallas, Samuel Tormos scored 28 points for Van Alstyne but Trinity Christian-Addison outlasted the Panthers in overtime during non-district play.

J.J. Boling added 15 points for Van Alstyne, which will compete in the Wichita Falls Fantasy of Lights Tournament starting on Friday.

Gainesville 70, S&S 49

In Gainesville, Jake Reynolds had 15 points and seven rebounds for S&S but Gainesville defeated the Rams in non-district action.

Daymon Orr added 12 points, four rebounds and three assists for S&S (0-3), which is off until playing at Bells on Tuesday night.

Nocona 43, Whitewright 33

In Nocona, Aaron Pitt scored 14 points for Whitewright but Nocona defeated the Tigers in non-district action.

Kylan Watson added nine points and Kayden Carraway and Dylan Cordell each finished with four points for Whitewright (2-0), which is off until hosting Lone Oak on Tuesday night.

Wills Point 63, Pottsboro 60

In Pottsboro, Jaxon Recer scored 36 points for Pottsboro but Wills Point edged the Cardinals in non-district action.

Aidan Cannon added nine points and Jake Williams finished with five points for Pottsboro, which is off until playing at Valley View on Tuesday night.