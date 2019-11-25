The Austin College football team was well represented in All-Southern Athletic Association voting with 11 players earning All-Conference recognition in voting conducted by the league’s head coaches.

Colt Collins, Keegan Nichols and Tyler James earned first-team All-SAA honors and Evan Powell was a second-team all-conference pick. Jake Lacey, Conner Kramer, Maika Brinkerhoff, Drake Sanders, Connor Carnes, Segun Adekunle and Darius Hypolite all earned honorable mention recognition.

Collins, a senior quarterback from Princeton, led the SAA with 2,280 passing yards and finished fourth with 742 rushing yards. Collins threw 14 touchdowns and added 14 scores on the ground.

Nichols, a sophomore linebacker from Cedar Park, led the conference with 90 tackles and finished second in the league with 20.5 tackles for loss, the second most in conference history. Nichols had 5.5 sacks, forced a fumble, and had an interception.

James, a sophomore punter from Wills Point, led the SAA with an average of 43.7 yards per punt with a long of 63 yards. James pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 17 times this season.

Powell, a junior running back from Carrollton, finished seventh in the conference with 512 rushing yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry and scoring five touchdowns. He added 14 receptions for 141 yards and led the ‘Roos with an average of 20 yards on kickoff returns.

Lacey, a sophomore from Princeton, and Kramer, a senior from Allen, anchored an offensive line that paved the way for 185.9 rushing yards per game, the second-highest average in the SAA. The ‘Roos finished second in the league in total offense as well, racking up 413.9 yards per game.

Brinkerhoff, a freshman wide receiver from Princeton, led the ‘Roos with 40 receptions and finished fifth in the league with 617 receiving yards. Brinkerhoff also caught five touchdown passes.

Sanders, a junior defensive end from Granbury, made 41 tackles including 9.5 tackles for loss, and was second on the team with four sacks. Nineteen of his tackles were solo stops and he also had one fumble recovery.

Carnes, a senior linebacker from Mont Belvieu, made 51 tackles, including 23 solo stops. Carnes made 3.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks, and had one forced fumble.

Adekunle, a senior cornerback from Houston, made 44 tackles, including 33 solo stops. He added a forced fumble and also led the team with 10 pass breakups while blocking two kicks.

Hypolite, a senior safety from Houston, made 51 tackles, including 39 solo tackles. Hypolite had two tackles for loss, forced a fumble, had one interception, five pass breakups and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.