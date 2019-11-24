DURANT, Okla. — Three starters posted double-doubles and Southeastern topped the 100-point mark for the first time this season in a 102-79 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Kayo Goncalves, A’Torey Everett and Adam Dworsky each posted double-doubles on the day as all five starters again reached double-figures points for the third straight game for the Savage Storm (4-0, 2-0).

Goncalves turned in a career-high 22 points to lead all scorers, aided by six threes, and matched a game-high 11 rebounds to complete his double-double.

Everett had his in similar fashion with 18 points and a matching 11 rebounds.

Dworsky turned in his fourth consecutive double-double to open the season, finishing with 10 points and 15 assists, finishing one assist shy of matching Southeastern’s and the GAC’s single-game assist record.

Kevin Buckingham finished with 19 points while Kellen Manek totaled 18 and was one rebound shy of a double-double.