Xavier Rangel wrote each season goal out before the season began. The three were simple: win a district championship, win a playoff game and make it to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1957.

In his first year at Ralls, Rangel and the Jack Rabbits fell short of a District 4-2A, Division II championship after a loss to Tahoka, but won the program’s first bi-district championship since 2008.

Going 1-for-2 so far, the Jack Rabbits are working toward the final goal with Saturday’s area round contest against Wink at 3 p.m. at PlainsCapital Park.

“We have nine seniors and they’re not ready for their senior season to end, so I think before the (bi-district) game you can tell they had a different focus in mind and everybody was just that much more turned into the game, I believe,” Rangel said. “It starts with those guys, and they’ve been great leaders throughout the year for us.”

Of the nine, six were all-district last season but all have helped to shoulder the load of helping the Jack Rabbits reach 10 wins for only the third time in school history. Ralls won 11 games in 1992 and 1957, but only the 62-year-old team reached the third round of the playoffs.

Senior Jerry Flores leads the group of three running backs - which includes juniors Abraham Van Gundy and Bryson Jones - to help the Jack Rabbits’ offense with 26 touchdowns and 1,667 yards during the regular season. Jones scored the team’s first TD en route to the 32-19 bi-district victory over Clarendon last weekend.

Not having to rely on just one player has been key in keeping the Jack Rabbits’ going this season.

“That’s kind of what we’ve told the team as far as coaches is this isn’t our team. This is their team, and we’re only going to go as far as they lead us,” Rangel said. “They’re usually making sure that they’re doing what they need to, and if they’re not, they get onto each other to motivate each other to do their job. Not try to do too much, but just do their job to where we can all advance and win our game.”

The challenge Wink presents in Ralls making it to the third round requires the Jack Rabbits to rely on its physicality. Lucky for them, it’s one of their strengths, Rangel notes.

“Jeremy Flores, Elias Martinez and Coby Rendon have all done a good job of making plays whether it’s sacks or just disrupting things up front,” the Jack Rabbits first-year coach said. “Of course, our leading tackler, Johnathon Lopez has done a good job at linebacker of really finding the ball carrier along with Kaleb Salazar, so it’s really been a team effort.

“They’ve just been flying around to the ball and been real physical up front.”

Rangel has seen how much of a confidence boost the bi-district victory has been for the Jack Rabbits and using that as fuel to keep making their way through the postseason. The squad has one more goal to cross off before calling it a year.

“They want to be the best team to ever come out of Ralls,” Rangel said. “I mean, there’s only the 57 team was the last team to actually go three rounds. They want to be in that company and see if we can even go past that. They’re just motivated.”