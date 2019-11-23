Saturday

Nov 23, 2019 at 3:22 AM


REGION I AREA ROUND


Friday’s Results


CLASS 6A, DIVISION I


Arlington Martin 71, Odessa Permian 28


Southlake Carroll 37, De Soto 15


CLASS 6A, DIVISION II


Amarillo Tascosa 45, Arlington Bowie 37


CLASS 5A, DIVISION I


Birdville 41, Monterey 23


Abilene Cooper 35, Azle 28


Colleyville Heritage 31, Amarillo 17


CLASS 5A, DIVISION II


Lubbock-Cooper 49, El Paso Burges 7


Randall 35, Canutillo 14


Wichita Falls 42, El Paso Parkland 14


CLASS 4A, DIVISION II


Estacado 40, Graham 21


Greenwood 36, Aubrey 16


Glen Rose 63, Pecos 42


Iowa Park 42, Dalhart 23


CLASS 3A, DIVISION I


Wall 35, Shallowater 20


Pilot Point 51, Slaton 0


Bushland 34, Whitesboro 10


CLASS 3A, DIVISION II


Abernathy 50, Childress 14


Canadian 49, Coahoma 14


Cisco 54, Crane 21


CLASS 2A, DIVISION I


Post 28, Ozona 0


Stinnett West Texas 56, Seymour 26


Sundown 45, Lindsay 21


CLASS 2A, DIVISION II


Vega 55, Sudan 14


Gruver 59, Van Horn 26


REGIONAL SEMIFINALS


CLASS 1A, DIVISION I


McLean 54, Spur 8


White Deer 80, Ira 50


Region II


Borden County 72, Balmorhea 24


CLASS 1A, DIVISION II


Motley County 60, Anton 13


Groom 54, Whitharral 8


Region II


Jayton 72, Grandfalls-Royalty 32


Blackwell 46, Throckmorton 0


TAPPS


DIVISION III


Lubbock Christian High 56, Flower Mound Coram Deo 34


Thursday’s Results


Area Round


CLASS 4A, DIVISION I


Dumas 23, Seminole 15


CLASS 3A, DIVISION I


Brock 55, Denver City 14


CLASS 2A, DIVISION I


Hawley 44, New Deal 13


REGIONAL SEMIFINALS


CLASS 1A, DIVISION I


Rankin 76, Ropes 30


Saturday’s Games


Area Round


CLASS 5A, DIVISION I


Coronado vs. Denton Ryan at Abilene Christian University, 3 p.m.


CLASS 2A, DIVISION II


Ralls vs. Wink at PlainsCapital Park/Lowrey Field, 3 p.m.


TAPPS


6 MAN, DIVISION III


Kingdom Prep vs. Bulverde Living Rock Academy in Blackwell, 3 p.m.


STATEWIDE PLAYOFF SCORES


By The Associated Press


Class 6A Division I


Region II Area


Prosper 45, Mesquite 18


The Woodlands 34, Cypress Woods 28, 3OT


Region III Area


Galena Park North Shore 58, Pearland Dawson 35


Katy 27, Cypress Fairbanks 14


Katy Tompkins 30, Cypress Falls 27


Region IV Area


Weslaco 41, McAllen Memorial 34


Class 6A Division II


Region II Area


Dallas Jesuit 27, Longview 25


Hewitt Midway 38, McKinney 27


Klein Collins 28, Austin Vandegrift 14


Region III Area


Houston Strake Jesuit 63, Beaumont West Brook 35


Region IV Area


Austin Westlake 24, San Antonio Brennan 6


Edinburg Vela 45, Eagle Pass 21


Weslaco East 24, McAllen Rowe 10


Class 5A Division I


Region II Area


Frisco Independence 45, Texarkana Texas 30


Region IV Area


San Antonio Harlan 34, Victoria West 14


Class 5A Division II


Region II Area


Ennis 17, Burleson Centennial 13


Frisco 18, Dallas South Oak Cliff 0


Region III Area


Fort Bend Marshall 32, A&M Consolidated 27


Region IV Area


Boerne-Champion 42, Port Lavaca Calhoun 32


Class 4A Division I


Region II Area


Waco La Vega 35, Celina 13


Region III Area


Carthage 55, Lumberton 17


Crandall 24, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7


Midlothian Heritage 26, Navasota 14


Palestine 19, Huffman Hargrave 14


Region IV Area


Liberty Hill 66, La Feria 7


Needville 62, Boerne 24


Class 4A Division II


Region II Area


Gilmer 56, Fairfield 14


Sunnyvale 28, Mexia 17


Waco Connally 54, Longview Spring Hill 14


Region III Area


Giddings 35, Hamshire-Fannett 7


Region IV Area


Geronimo Navarro 42, Rio Hondo 13


Rockport-Fulton 56, Hondo 25


Wimberley 63, Raymondville 35


Class 3A Division I


Region II Area


Winnsboro 28, San Antonio Madison 20


Region III Area


Grandview 43, East Chambers 29


Whitney 27, Franklin 7


Region IV Area


Columbus 21, Universal City Randolph 16


George West 12, Edna 3


Vanderbilt Industrial 41, Marion 7


Class 3A Division II


Region II Area


Gunter 27, Clifton 14


Holliday 17, Palmer 14


Lexington 28, WF City View 7


Rogers 46, Jacksboro 14


Region III Area


Bells 14, Elysian Fields 6


Omaha Pewitt 55, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 24


Region IV Area


Comfort 28, Stockdale 7


East Bernard 41, Natalia 7


Ganado 23, CC London 16


Poth 23, El Maton Tidehaven 7


Class 2A Division I


Region II Area


Bogata Rivercrest 28, De Leon 19


Valley View 41, Italy 20


Region III Area


Groveton 55, Big Sandy 27


Harleton 39, Price Carlisle 27


Region IV Area


Holland 57, Three Rivers 0


Mason 41, Weimar 8


Shiner 55, Hearne 0


Class 2A Division II


Region II Area


Wellington 50, Christoval 22


Wheeler 65, Eldorado 13


Windthorst 24, Albany 20


Region III Area


Grapeland 54, Cumby 22


Mart 53, Detroit 0


Muenster 42, Lovelady 6


Region IV Area


Falls City 41, Chilton 7


Flatonia 35, La Pryor 24


Granger 55, Bruni 15


Class 1A Six-Man Division I


Region III Regional


Blum 36, Gilmer Union Hill 16


Saint Jo 52, Avalon 22


Region IV Regional


Barksdale Nueces Canyon 66, May 62


Jonesboro 46, Eden 36


Class 1A Six-Man Division II


Region IV Regional


Oakwood 60, Blanket 20


Richland Springs 34, Calvert 29


TAIAO Division I


Semifinal


SA FEAST 54, Williamson County Home School 40


Tribe Consolidated 70, Fort Worth THESA 7


TAPPS 6-Man Division I


Regional


Dallas Lakehill 45, Lucas Christian 0


TAPPS Division I


Regional


Plano John Paul II 49, FW Nolan 15


TAPPS Division II


Regional


Austin Regents 34, Houston Lutheran South 13


Grapevine Faith 21, Dallas Christian 17


Houston Second Baptist 21, Victoria St. Joseph 0


TAPPS Division III


Regional


Boerne Geneva 21, Bay Area Christian 16


Colleyville Covenant 28, Arlington Pantego Christian 20


The Woodlands Christian 49, Austin TSD 21


TAPPS Division IV


Regional


FW Lake Country 34, Tomball Rosehill 7


Muenster Sacred Heart 20, Woodlands Legacy Prep 12