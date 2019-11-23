SHERMAN — Mason Gabriel scored 20 points as the Sherman Bearcats earned their first win of the season, 69-50, against Denton in non-district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Kasai Burton finished with 13 points, Jalarien Wilson chipped in nine points and Xzavier Roberson added eight points for Sherman (1-2), which plays at L.D. Bell on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bearcats held a 37-36 lead after three quarters before pulling away in the final eight minutes.

Denison 71, Carrollton Creekview 64

In Carrollton, Tarrence Gaines scored 16 points as Denison defeated Carrollton Creekview in non-district action.

Jadarian Price had 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Keleon Vaughn totaled 10 points and Nate Uber chipped in nine points for Denison (1-1), which hosts Anna at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Whitewright 48, North Lamar 46

In Whitewright, Dylan Cordell scored 17 points as Whitewright nipped North Lamar in non-district action.

Jake Claborn finished with eight points and Kylan Watson finished with six points for Whitewright (2-0), which plays at Pilot Point on Tuesday.

Tioga 52, Celeste 38

In Celeste, Reagan Mejia scored 16 points as Tioga opened the season with a non-district victory against Celeste.

Clay Mott added eight points for Tioga, which is off until hosting Forestburg on Dec. 3.

Life Oak Cliff 78, S&S 32

In Sadler, Hunter Jones scored 11 points for S&S but Dallas Life Oak Cliff defeated the Rams in non-district action.

Daymon Orr added eight points for S&S (0-2), which plays at Gainesville on Monday.

Gunter 70, Boles 31

In Gunter, Zander Turner scored 23 points as Gunter defeated Boles in non-district action.

Cade Carruthers added 11 points, Kenny Burkholder finished with nine points, Kyle Watson chipped in seven points and Josh Rogers and Jacob Merrill had six points apiece for Gunter (3-0), which hosts Lindsay on Monday afternoon.

Paris 69, Van Alstyne 49

In Van Alstyne, J.J. Boling had 15 points for Van Alstyne but Paris defeated the Panthers in non-district action.

Samuel Tormos added 13 points, Blake Skipworth chipped in 10 points and Nathan Henley totaled seven points for Van Alstyne, which plays at Trinity Christian-Addison on Monday.