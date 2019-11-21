DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Caitlin Cosby rounded out her senior season by earning honorable mention All-Great American Conference honors.

Cosby, a senior libero from Keller, closed her career as Southeastern’s all-time leader in digs with 2,377, which also moves her to second on the GAC all-time list.

She finished her season fifth in the conference in digs per set with 5.12, piling up 512 digs.

She boasted a 95.8 percent reception percentage on more than 500 service receptions and on the offensive side added 16 service aces and chipped in 60 assists.