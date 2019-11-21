MINERAL WELLS — The Collinsville Pirates had their season come to an end with a 54-6 loss against San Saba in a Class 2A Division I Region II area round match-up.

All of the scoring came in the first as San Saba jumped to a 26-0 lead after the first quarter, including a pair of TD runs by Sean O’Keefe.

The Pirates scored early in the second quarter on a five-yard touchdown pass from Luis Hernandez to Justin Hernandez but San Saba responded quickly for a 33-6 lead and tacked on three more TDs in the quarter to close out the scoring.

Collinsville (6-6) was trying to reach the third round for the first time since 2013.

San Saba (12-0) will face either DeLeon or Rivercrest in the region semifinals.