Calendar

Through Dec. 1 - First split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Through Dec. 1 - First split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Through Dec. 15 - Oklahoma woodcock season.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Texas North Zone.

Through Jan. 5 - General deer season in Grayson and Collin Counties, with means and methods of take restricted to lawful archery gear and crossbows only.

Through Jan. 15 – Archery deer season in Oklahoma.

Through Jan. 26 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas East Zone.

Through Feb. 2 - Texas light and dark goose season for Texas West Zone.

Through Feb. 15 - Oklahoma quail season.

Through Feb. 23 - Texas quail season.

Nov. 23-Dec. 8 - Oklahoma gun deer season.

Dec. 1-Dec. 29 - Second split of dove season in Oklahoma.

Dec. 1-Jan. 31 - Oklahoma pheasant season.

Dec. 6-8 - Segment C bowhunt at Hagerman NWR.

Dec. 7-Jan. 5 - Texas Panhandle pheasant season.

Dec. 7-Jan. 26 - Second split of Texas North Zone duck season.

Dec. 14-Jan. 26 - Second split of Oklahoma Zone 2 duck season.

Dec. 18-Jan. 31 - Texas woodcock season.

Dec. 20-Jan. 5 - Second split of dove season for Texas North Zone.

Jan. 24-25 - Red River Fly Fishers’ Fly Tying Extravaganza at Eisenhower State Park.

Hunting Report

After a sizzling Segment A bowhunt at Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge a couple of weeks ago that saw several good bucks taken, the Segment B bowhunt last weekend was much slower. But out on private land in Grayson County, last Saturday was the day to be in the woods as massive bow bucks were taken by two local hunters. Add in two other huge bucks arrowed this week, and it would seem that the 2019-20 season in Grayson County - with more than a month of hunting remaining - is already one of the best in recent years. Look for more details on these bucks in future issues of the Herald Democrat…

Fishing Reports

At Lake Texoma, the water is stained; water temps are 58–62 degrees; and the lake is 1.34’ high. TPWD says that striped bass continue to be excellent this time of year using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits in less than 20 ft. are producing best results. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on live sunfish, cut bait, prepped dough balls, and minnows. White bass are good and are biting on live bait and Alabama Rigs…

Tip of the Week

With the rut continuing, put in all day sits on local deer stands. Big bucks should be active even in midday hours.