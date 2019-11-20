Collinsville vs. San Saba

What: Class 2A Division I Region II Area round

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Mineral Wells

Records: Collinsville 6-5; San Saba 11-0

Last week: Collinsville won 15-14 against Wolfe City; San Saba won 57-20 against Riesel

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Collinsville: WR Jace Crisp, DB Kevin Levya; San Saba: QB Sean O’Keefe, LB Landon Yarbrough

Notable: The Pirates are trying to reach the third round for the first time since 2013 … Collinsville advanced by blocking a field goal attempt as time expired last week … O’Keefe has accounted for 20 touchdowns passes and 22 touchdowns rushing so far this season.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the DeLeon-Rivercrest winner in the region semifinals.

Whitesboro vs. Bushland

What: Class 3A Division I Region I Area round

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Iowa Park

Broadcast: www.whitesboroisd.org

Records: Whitesboro 7-4; Bushland 11-0

Last week: Whitesboro won 30-21 against Eastland; Bushland won 70-8 against Tornillo

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Whitesboro: RB Jacob Smith, DL Andrew Fletcher; Bushland: QB Jared Thomas, LB Scotty Hendricks

Notable: Whitesboro is trying to reach the third round for the second time in the three seasons … A win by the Bearcats would be the fifth time in school history they won at least eight games in a season … Bushland has won 11 games to start a season for the first time since 2009.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Denver City-Brock winner in the region semifinals.

Pottsboro vs. Sabine

What: Class 3A Division I Region II Area round

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Paris

Broadcast: KZRC 96.1 FM

Records: Pottsboro 11-0; Sabine 10-1

Last week: Pottsboro won 63-0 against Kemp; Sabine won 20-14 against Mount Vernon

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Pottsboro: WR Titus Lyons, DL Silas Barr; Sabine: QB Landon McKinney, DB Bre’den Ford

Notable: The win last week was the largest margin of victory by Pottsboro in school history, playoffs and regular season combined … The Cardinals broke the school record for points in a season (525 in 2015) and sit at 529 and counting … Sabine has won 10 games for the first time and last week was the program’s first playoff victory.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Malakoff-Jefferson winner in the region semifinals.

Van Alstyne vs. Gladewater

What: Class 3A Division I Region II Area round

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Emory Rains

Records: Van Alstyne 7-4; Gladewater 8-3

Last week: Van Alstyne won 69-27 against Life Oak Cliff; Gladewater won 32-0 against Hugh Springs

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Van Alstyne: RB Jake Carroll, LB Dalton McCaslin; Gladewater: QB Tristan Holmes, LB Zach Villarreal

Notable: Van Alstyne is coming off its first playoff win since 2013 … The Panthers are trying to reach the third round for the first time since 2011 … Gladewater has its most wins in a season in three years.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Winnsboro-Dallas Madison winner in the region semifinals.

Gunter vs. Clifton

What: Class 3A Division II Region II Area round

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Waxahachie

Broadcast: www.guntertexas.com

Records: Gunter 10-1; Clifton 8-3

Last week: Gunter won 53-7 against Tolar; Clifton won 28-27 in overtime against Edgewood

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Gunter: WR Cade Roller, LB Mitchell Brewer; Clifton: QB Mason Brandenberger, LB Riley Perry

Notable: The Tigers have four straight 10-win seasons, the most in school history, surpassing three straight from 2007-09 … Gunter has scored at least 50 points in three straight games and at least 49 points six times this season … Clifton advanced when it stopped Edgewood’s two-point conversion for the win instead of trying an extra point to force a second overtime.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Jacksboro-Rogers winner in the region semifinals.

Bells vs. Elysian Fields

What: Class 3A Division II Region III Area round

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Mineola

Records: Bells 8-3; Elysian Fields 7-4

Last week: Bells won 36-32 against Winona; Elysian Fields won 74-50 against Hemphill

Series: First meeting

Players to watch: Bells: RB Konder Morris, DL Colton Yates; Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson, LB Jackson Illingworth

Notable: A victory would put Bells in the third round for just the second time and the first since 1989 … A win would give the Panthers nine victories in a season for the first time since 1997 … Elysian Fields has lost at least four games every season except one (2016) since 2012.

Looking ahead: The winner of this game will face the Big Sandy Harmony-Paul Pewitt winner in the region semifinals.