GLEN ROSE — Although the Glen Rose Lady Tigers are 3-0 and ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, Glen Rose girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal still considers his team a work in progress.



The Lady Tigers had a week to prepare for Deleon, but the Lady Tigers focused on themselves.



“We did not add too much, but we just worked on getting better at what we do,” said Ghazal. “The influx of volleyball girls are getting more comfortable with the additional practices.”



As expected, the Lady Tigers cruised to the 68-19 victory over Deleon Tuesday night at Tiger Arena behind 21 points from Hazel Hawkins, 14 from Jeana Douglas, 11 from Lindsay Andress and 10 from Breanna Baker.



“We had four girls in double figures and none were our two-time all-state point guard, so that’s a good sign of balance,” Ghazal said.



The Lady Tigers led 25-2 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back behind eight points from Hawkins and six from Hailey Ibarra, who didn’t score the remainder of the game.



Hawkins drilled six of the Lady Tigers’ 14 3-pointers in the contest and Andress connected on three.



“Hazel Hawkins and Lindsey Andress can flat light it up from 3,” said Ghazal of the duo that has combined to hit 14 3-pointers in the last two games. “They give us a dimension that we did not have last year.”



The Lady Tigers will travel to Joshua on Friday at 2 p.m. before hosting a Thanksgiving Showcase on Monday and Tuesday at Tiger Arena when they will meet Nocona at 11:30 a.m. on Monday and China Spring at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday.



“Joshua and Nocona coming up will present us different challenges,” Ghazal said. “We just want to keep getting better at being us. If we do that, everything will take care of itself.”