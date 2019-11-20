DURANT, Okla. — A total of five players, four on the defensive side of the ball, highlight Southeastern Oklahoma State’s All-Great American Conference football selections for the 2019 season.

Conner Swope and Josh Mulumba were each named second-team All-GAC honorees while Braxton Kincade, Andrew McBeth and Jeremiah Baltrip were tabbed as honorable mentions.

Swope, a sophomore linebacker from Frisco, was one of the conference’s top tacklers with 88 stops despite missing three games. He also posted 8.5 tackles for loss while chipping in a pair of pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Mulumba, a sophomore safety from Coppell, was second on the team in total tackles with 85. He matched a team-high with two interceptions and added two PBUs and a forced fumble to go with 4.5 tackles for loss.

Kincade, a sophomore wide receiver from Troup, posted team highs in yardage with 726 receiving yards and touchdowns with six. He snagged 49 catches on the year and averaged 14.8 yards per catch and 66.0 yards per game with a long catch on the year of 51 yards.

McBeth, a senior defensive end from Midlothian, had 37 tackles and led the team with 3.5 sacks while totaling 6.5 tackles for loss. He also added a pass breakup.

Baltrip, a junior cornerback from Tampa, Fla., turned in 41 tackles, 33 solo, and matched the team-high in interceptions with two. He also led the team in pass breakups with eight.