ANNA — Sa'Nyah Hunter scored 10 points as the Sherman Lady Bearcats topped Anna, 40-38, in non-district action.

Andre'sha Luper chipped in seven points and Olivia Bindel added five points for Sherman (3-5), which is off until hosting Frisco Wakeland on Monday.

Denton Braswell 43, Denison 34

In Denison, Taryn Gaines had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Lady Yellow Jackets but Denton Braswell defeated Denison in non-district action.

Jada Mathews scored six points, Jade Fry totaled six points and four rebounds and Camryn Nixon grabbed seven rebounds for Denison (3-4), which plays at Pottsboro on Saturday afternoon.

Celina 57, Pottsboro 42

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams had 20 points and four rebounds for Pottsboro but Celina defeated the Lady Cardinals in non-district action.

Hannah Fellinger finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Autumn Graley chipped in six points and five rebounds for Pottsboro, which hosts Denison on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Bean 36, Whitesboro 31

In Tom Bean, Libby Langford had 11 points, eight rebounds and six steals for Whitesboro but Tom Bean defeated the Lady Bearcats in non-district action.

Skyler Brannan added seven points, Jessica Hamon grabbed seven rebounds, Alli Muntz totaled four points, four rebounds and three steals and Elly Harper finished with five rebounds and three assists for Whitesboro, which hosts Van Alstyne on Friday and plays at Aubrey at Saturday afternoon.

Collinsville 74, Whitewright 55

In Collinsville, Carrie Johnson had 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Lady Pirates opened the season with a non-district victory against Whitewright.

Brittney Fields added 11 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Gracie Cavin totaled 10 points, six rebounds and five steals, Lexie Martin chipped in nine points, nine rebounds and five steals and Katy Claytor finished with seven points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals for Collinsville, which will host Bowie on Friday night.

Ashton Long had 22 points, five rebounds and four steals for Whitewright, which will compete in the Saltillo Tournament starting on Thursday.

Texoma Christian 62, Grayson Christian 21

In Sherman, T'a nne Boyd scored 18 points as Texoma Christian defeated Grayson Christian in non-district action.

Jenna Fortenberry added 16 points, Cana Miller chipped in 10 points and Brooke Griffin totaled eight points for Texoma Christian (2-0), which plays at Ector on Friday night.

Maddie Harrington scored 10 points to lead Grayson Christian.